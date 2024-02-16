Viddal Riley steps up in class against Mikael Lawal on March 31

Cruiserweight rivals Viddal Riley and Mikael Lawal collide in a special bet365 Wildcard contest as part of BOXXER’s bumper ‘Bad Blood’ bill at The O2 in London on Sunday, March 31st, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) returns to action following a shut-out points win over Nathan Quarless to capture the English Cruiserweight Title last September at York Hall. The talented Tottenham man has set his sights on the big fights in a stacked domestic division and can expect his toughest career test when he faces London rival Lawal.

Lawal (17-1, 11 KOs) will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost his British Cruiserweight Title to Isaac Chamberlain in October. The heavy-handed fighter from Shepherd’s Bush has the chance for redemption as he gets straight back into the domestic mix with another high-profile contest against undefeated opposition.

Viddal Riley said: “I look forward to the first notable name in my career being ticked off. I respect Lawal as a former British champion and as we know that’s a goal of mine so this is a perfect level check.”

Mikael Lawal said: “I’ve been legit, my journey in this sport is well documented. I’m just here to work and take care of business.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal is another exciting addition to an already action-packed night of boxing. Credit to both men for taking this fight. Viddal Riley is taking a serious step up against a very dangerous fighter in Mikael Lawal, who has everything to prove following his defeat to Isaac Chamberlain. It really is a wildcard contest. I’m expecting an all-action fight between the two Londoners on Sunday, March 31st at The O2.”

Unbeaten heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash in a ‘Bad Blood’ showdown for the British and Commonwealth Titles on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo settle their simmering welterweight rivalry as part of a stacked undercard that also features future boxing superstar Ben Whittaker, the return of Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic against Steve Robinson and rising super middleweight contender Callum Simpson.

Tickets, priced from just £30, are available now via BOXXER.com