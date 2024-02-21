Ferocious Mike Tyson, 57, training hard – something big is brewing

Mike Tyson looks to have stepped up training with Rafael Cordeiro for another exciting chapter in the heavyweight’s boxing career.

Tyson is looking ferocious for what could be another installment, three and a half years after his record-breaking exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” is in unbelievable shape at 57 despite groans from some who claim a video posted by Cordeiro was ‘five years old.’ Cordeiro has released three short clips recently as fans await news of what could be next.

Mike Tyson ferocious at 57

Mike Tyson training at 57 years old and he still got it pic.twitter.com/z6XeoneEon — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 16, 2024

Tyson’s gym sessions and renewed ferociousness come on the back of the fighter, stating he no longer wanted to box.

“Sometimes I feel like a hamster in a wheel,” he said on his podcast. “I don’t have the love that I once did or the excitement I once did to perform.

“You lose the desire to train, but you don’t lose the desire to spend that money. If you don’t properly use your money, you must continue fighting. Fighting is for people who have nothing else to do in life. If you can’t do anything else in life, you go to boxing or become a criminal, one or the other.”

His money admission may indicate that he needs at least one more event to take him into permanent retirement. However, there isn’t the same desire for exhibitions as there was back in 2020.

A host of YouTubers and former legends dipped their toes into the sport. But the fad died quickly. It’s only a matter of time before the influencer side of boxing goes with it.

Exhibition

Tyson will always be a draw, though. No matter what year, at what age, and who the opponent is – Mike Tyson is big business.

Lennox Lewis would be the obvious choice to oppose Tyson for any move-around. The former undisputed champion recently said he’s been staying in shape and is open to offers.

Although a recent clash between James Toney and Razor Ruddock in Jamaica hurt the older generation’s movement, Tyson vs. Lewis holds some appeal. Staging a rematch of the 2002 epic Las Vegas showdown in Saudi Arabia as part of a Riyadh Season blockbuster would make perfect sense.

The money would be good enough coming from Sauid investors, with Tyson and Lewis finally able to cure those itchy knuckles.

Expect a wave of sponsor publicity if Mike Tyson will fight again. Now would be the time before he heads to close to his sixties.

