Lindolfo Delgado aims for 20-0 on March 29 in Arizona

Unbeaten junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado, a 2016 Mexican Olympian and one of his nation’s fastest-rising contenders, is set to make his 2024 debut.

Delgado will face countryman Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez in a 10-round special attraction Friday, March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Delgado-Sanchez is added to a loaded card that features Oscar Valdez against Liam Wilson in the 10-round main event and the undisputed, 12-round minimumweight world title showdown between WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF queen Yokasta Valle.

The entire card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with No Limit Boxing, tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

Delgado said, “With every fight, we continue to get better. We train thoroughly in each camp so that I can give the very best of myself in the ring and move closer to a world title. 2024 is going to be a big year, and I can’t wait to perform in front of the great Arizona fans.”

Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) graduated from prospect to contender in August 2022 when he upset the previously unbeaten knockout artist Omar Aguilar by unanimous decision. That eight-round firefight ranked among the year’s best slugfests, and Delgado carried his momentum into 2023. He went 3-0 last year, dominating Clarence Booth over eight one-sided rounds in February, nearly shutting out Jair Valtierra over 10 rounds in August, and starching Luis Hernandez in four rounds in November. The Booth and Valtierra fights took place at Desert Diamond Arena, and Delgado hopes to impress once more.

Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) is an eight-year pro who has only been stopped once. Last September, he dropped a 10-round decision to Canadian standout Steve Claggett in Gatineau, Canada. Three months later, he got back on the winning track with an eight-round points verdict over Carlos Diaz.