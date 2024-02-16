Golden Boy sign super welterweight Charles Conwell

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of 26-year-old, former U.S. Olympian and No.1 WBC-ranked super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) to a multi-fight deal.

Representing Cleveland, Ohio, the undefeated fighter has held several regional super welterweight titles across his 15 years in professional boxing including the IBF USBA Title and the WBC USA Title.

“It’s been a long time coming!” said Charles Conwell. “I’m happy, and can’t wait to get back in the ring. I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for the opportunity and for believing in me. Bad News is back!”

“Conwell has it all — power, ring presence and an Olympic pedigree that has him prepared for any kind of pressure he’ll face in the ring,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Now we are going to bring him back the ‘Golden Boy’ way, having him fight often and with tough competition to make sure he’s ready to chase world championship gold.”

“I’m so excited for Charles to be represented by Golden Boy,” said manager Mark Habibi, Wise Owl Boxing. “Charles is at a point in his career where he’s at the cusp of a world title opportunity and we’re excited to have Golden Boy in our corner to get us that shot Charles has been dreaming about since he was a kid.”