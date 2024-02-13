Subriel Matias signs Eddie Hearn co-deal, promised home defense

Subriel Matias has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Fresh Productions.

Matias (20-1 20 KOs) landed the vacant IBF Super-Lightweight title last February, forcing Jeremias Ponce to retire after five rounds of their clash in Minnesota.

He successfully defended his title against mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev in November, forcing another retirement, this time after six rounds in Las Vegas, continuing his incredible record of finishing all of his victories inside the distance.

The Puerto Rican sensation is now eyeing a summer defense at home, where the 31-year-old made his debut in December 2011. He has boxed there eleven times to date and a homecoming as a World champion would be something special.

Matias is thrilled to be teaming up with Matchroom and DAZN to deliver the huge nights he is hunting.

“I am very excited about the deal we’ve reached with Matchroom,” said Matias. I can’t wait to show DAZN, Matchroom, all the big names out there and the world why this deal was made: because I am the best 140 pounder on the planet.

“I will show this in front of my people, which makes me immensely happy. I promise to keep working hard to give the fans what they are looking for.

“This is an all-out war until one of the two opponents breaks up. I do not run. It is not my fighting style, and it is not in my DNA. This will not change now in any way. Whoever they put in front of me, I will destroy.

“I thank my promoters, Matchroom and Fresh Productions, for this opportunity. I am excited to be on the Matchroom team. I will not let you down. To my people in Puerto Rico, I will see you soon. And we will have a glorious boxing night.”

“Fresh Productions is very excited and looking forward to this partnership with Matchroom,” said Juan Orengo, Fresh Productions. “After months of carefully analyzing several offers, for all of which we are immensely grateful, we have decided that Matchroom is the promoter that can take Subriel to the level of exposition and the names we are looking for. They believe in Puerto Rico’s boxing fans and market. They believe we can do big things in Puerto Rico, as do we.

“Puerto Rico is a boxing country with a long-standing legacy in the sport. We are here to revive that market and make Puerto Rico the great boxing venue it once was. Expect big things. We see a bright future ahead of us, and we believe Matchroom and DAZN are the perfect fit for our plans with Subriel.”

“I am delighted to welcome Subriel to the team,” said Hearn. “Subriel is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet, with action guaranteed every time he fights, and as a World champion at 140lbs, the fights out there for him are massive.

“Puerto Rico is a huge market for Matchroom and DAZN, and with Subriel joining Edgar Berlanga and Yankiel Rivera in our stable, we are looking forward to holding some huge events there, starting with Subriel’s heroic return for the first time as a World champion this summer.”

An announcement on Matias’ second defense of his World crown will be made soon.