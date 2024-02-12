Eye of the Tiger snap-up undefeated signing double

It is with immense pride that Eye of the Tiger strengthens its ranks once again by acquiring not one, but two world-class recruits, namely the well-established super-lightweight boxer in the country, Arthur Biyarslanov (13-0, 11 KOs), as well as Imam Khataev’s brother, Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs).

Currently ranked 3rd in Canada in the 140 lb category by BoxRec, Arthur Biyarslanov demonstrates a fierce desire for victory and an equally unwavering determination to succeed among the super-lightweights. In addition to his significant amateur background, once turning professional, he has never shied away from opportunities to fight, whether in Canada, the United States, or the United Arab Emirates, where he has emerged victorious on each occasion. His work ethic and perseverance make him an exceptional candidate to work with in the pursuit of global elite status.

“I am very happy to join the EOTTM family. I have attended many of their galas, and I have always been impressed and inspired by how they organize events and support their boxers. After communicating with Camille, I always had positive vibes and I knew deep down that one day I would work with Eye of the Tiger. I also want to thank the team for welcoming me, and I am very excited to fight more often where I feel at home, in Montreal!” says Arthur Biyarslanov.

Shamil Khataev, on the other hand, joins the team of his older brother, Imam. Boxing together since childhood, they both have an extensive amateur portfolio of over 300 fights. Shamil, in particular, has secured 290 victories, winning the Russian junior and senior national championships along the way. While his brother is known as a dangerous light heavyweight puncher, Shamil has established himself in the middleweight division as a boxer with limitless endurance and a relentless pace. It is the longer fights, allowing him to take his opponents into deep waters, that prompted him to turn professional first, in 2019. Since then, he has only achieved success, victorious in each of his twelve outings, claiming the WBC Asian belt, already placing him among the top 20 middleweights in the world according to BoxRec. To reach the top, he wanted to surround himself with a team that matched his ambitions.

“I have seen everything Eye of the Tiger has done for my brother Imam in a short period of time. In just a few months, he had 3 fights, including a NABF title fight, and his career is on the right track. So, it was obvious to sign with Eye of the Tiger to ensure the continuity of my professional career. Believe me, together, my brother and I will be unbeatable,” notes Shamil Khataev.

“With a remarkable amateur career and a flawless professional journey, Shamil Khataev and Arthur Biyarslanov both embody the excellence we aim for. Just like EOTTM, they are two hard workers, dedicated to their craft, with great potential and, above all, great ambitions. We will do everything in our power to support them in their ascent towards a world title and conquer the highest peaks,” adds EOTTM general manager, Antonin Decarie.