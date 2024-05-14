The tragedy of Sherif Lawal: One fight, the ultimate loss

World Boxing News learned on Sunday about yet another death in the sport of boxing as Sherif Lawal succumbed to devastating ring injuries.

Stopped in the fourth round of his debut professional fight, Lawal paid the ultimate price for wanting to pursue his dream.

A member of St. Pancras Boxing Club in London, the 29-year-old was fighting on a Premier Boxing Promotions bill in the UK under the guidance of Christos Evangelou of the famous Evangelou boxing family. Entering the paid ranks late in his career, Lawal had Malam Varela in the opposite corner for what was expected to be a first victory. Tragically, it ended very differently for Sherif.

Following the previous pain of Scott Westgarth, Mike Towell, and, more recently, Willie Limond, British boxing has had to deal with the significant pain of losing another member. When any boxer passes away, as with Patrick Day and 18-year-old Jeanette Zapata, the whole community comes together as one, but it’s a constant reminder of the sacrifices any man or woman makes when they step between those ropes.

Lawal was looking forward to fighting under the lights for the first time as he made his way to the ring, but nothing will ever make up for the devastation of the Londoner not walking back out again.

On Sunday evening, the announcement was made that Lawal didn’t pull through, having been taken to Northwick Park Hospital and worked on for hours by medical professionals. There was simply nothing they could do as Lawal’s ailment was too severe.

Evangelou put out a statement echoed by former professional-turned-actor Chris Evangelou, who offered his condolences in response.

“I am profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of Sherif. This devastating incident has deeply affected us all, and we are struggling to come to terms with such an unimaginable loss,” said Costakis.

“Sherif was not only a remarkable athlete but a wonderful person, and his absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of our entire organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Sherif’s family, friends, and loved ones. We share in your grief at this incredibly difficult time. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The British Boxing Board of Control added: “The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday, 12th May 2024. The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella, who lost Day when under his wing in 2019, stated: “Boxing is often unforgiving; our athletes don’t play, they fight. Every time they do, they bear great risk. Rest in peace, Sherif Lawal, a young fighter taken in his pro debut, pursuing his dream. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Ex-UK fighter Jerome Wilson, who almost lost his life when in a similar situation to Lawal in 2014, knows only too well that things can go horribly wrong.

“Rest in peace, Sherif Lawal. My condolences go out to all his loved ones,” said Wilson. “It’s a great sport in many ways, but when things happen like this, it’s a very somber consequence to deal with!”

Boxing will, unfortunately, have to deal with more losses in the future, which is the nature of the fight game. It is sometimes hard to fathom that competitors in a sport are susceptible to death simply by doing what they love and wanting to entertain a crowd.

Sherif Lawal will be remembered for his bravery in lacing up the gloves to be the warrior he was born to be. However, it was far too soon for his chance at life to be cut short in the manner that it was.

