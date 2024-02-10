Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz grateful for Hall of Fame honor

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to thank the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for his induction, as part of the 2023 class of honorees, for his “extensive contributions to the boxing industry.”

A staple of professional boxing for over three decades, the well-liked Lewkowicz has been credited with discovering several of the sport’s breakout superstars, including Manny Pacquiao, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, Sultan Ibragimov, David Benavidez, Jeison Rosario, Jorge Barrios, Chris John, Michael Katsidis, Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora, and many more.

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Lewkowicz, began his career in the fight game as a matchmaker for Murad Muhammad’s M & M Sports and later, in 2008, graduated to his own promotional firm, Sampson Boxing.

The South American visionary has guided the careers of, currently, 39 world champions, done shows all over the world and been an ardent supporter of South American amateur boxing by sponsoring several prestigious annual tournaments in conjunction with Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC as a sponsor in Mexico.

Lewkowicz served as matchmaker and site coordinator for countless Atlantic City events televised on USA Network’s legendary Tuesday Night Fights and has gone on to promote several more AC shows on ShoBox: The New Generation and ESPN Friday Night Fights.

“Atlantic City has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honored to be recognized by the ACHOF,” said Lewkowicz. “Without Atlantic City and the guidance and mentoring of commissioner Larry Hazard, I would not have been able to achieve the things I’ve done.”

A living fairy tale in boxing, Lewkowicz emigrated to the US at age 20 in 1971. Three years later, he married his wife Ketty, his lifelong companion. They later had a son Nathan.

Among the many notable names Lewkowicz brought to fight in Atlantic City are Sydney Olympic games silver medalist Sultan Ibragimov, whom Lewkowicz helped develop from pro debut to winning the WBO Title from Shannon Briggs, as well as middleweight king “Maravilla” Martinez, Dominican multi-weight world champion Javier Fortuna, Yonatan Guzman Pena, current contenders Roiman Villa and Edwin De Los Santos, and Atlantic City’s own late Leavander Johnson, to name a few.

“Atlantic City has always been very good to me, and I have enjoyed my history of introducing superstar fighters and putting on spectacular events there,” added Lewkowicz. “I learned my craft from many of the greatest boxing minds of the century who are based in that area. I am eternally grateful for this prestigious recognition.”