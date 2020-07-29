Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz undergoes successful cancer surgery

Having undergone successful thyroid cancer surgery, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to thank hundreds of well-wishers and assure them he will be making his comeback very soon.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said the recovering Lewkowicz.

In early June of this year, Lewkowicz says he had a small abrasion on his nose. “My four-year-old granddaughter, Emma, noticed it,” he explains, “she called it a ‘boo boo,’ and she made me promise to go to the doctor for it. I went to the doctor and while he was examining me, he noticed a lump in my neck and ordered me to undergo a biopsy, which revealed I had thyroid cancer and several tumors.”

Lewkowicz was originally scheduled for surgery July 30, but for personal reasons, that date was later cancelled, leaving him without a surgeon.

“On July 24, I was informed that the doctor cannot do the surgery. I shared this development with my friend Ricardo Rizzo, and he told another friend of mine, Juan Carlos Tapia from Panama. Within two hours, Tapia gave me the name of Dr. Adan Rios at the Memorial Hermann Health System, who had helped him and several family and friends.”

Rios immediately referred him to specialist Dr. Ron Karni, who ran further tests and spotted another aggressive cancer in addition to the previous three.

Lewkowicz was hurried into surgery at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics in Houston yesterday and, today, is recovering comfortably with his lovely wife Ketty at his side.

“The surgery was a success,” he happily reports. “All the tumors and cancer were removed.”

The grateful Lewkowicz wishes to thank all of his well-wishers, including WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who rushed a rosary blessed by Pope Francis to his bedside upon hearing the news.

“Regardless of your religion, we all have red blood in our veins. Thank you to all who prayed for me.”

Already eager to go back to work, Lewkowicz says he’s aiming to return in time for his fighter, two-time WBC super middleweight champion David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez’s, Showtime-televised August 15 title defense against Roamer Alexis Angulo at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.