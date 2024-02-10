Austin Brooks ready to impress on Super Brawl Saturday

Scheduled to make his televised debut, undefeated super featherweight Austin Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs) is gearing up for this fight with Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-0, 3 KOs). Brooks vs. Izaguirre, a 8-round bout, will serve as the main event for CBN Promotions’ “Super Brawl Saturday.”

card this Saturday, February 10th, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The entire event will be broadcast live on Fubo Sports. In addition, the fights will also air tape delayed on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV.

Here is what Brooks had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Izaguirre, fighting in the main event on national television, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been intense, but that’s how we like it. Every day in the gym, we’re pushing ourselves to the limit, leaving no stone unturned. We’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

On his matchup with Izaguirre:

“Izaguirre is an impressive opponent, and I have the utmost respect for his skills. But make no mistake, I’m stepping into that ring fully prepared. It’s going to be a battle, and I’ll be giving it my all.”

On fighting on national television:

“To fight on a national stage is a dream come true. Representing my country and my team on a national audience is an honor, and I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity. Get ready for an unforgettable performance.”

Doors open and the first bell for “Super Brawl Saturday” at 5:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810