Exclusive: Crawford fight ‘not necessary, easy for Canelo at 168’

World-class trainer Abel Sanchez has spoken to World Boxing News extensively about a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

The former Gennadiy Golovkin trainer, who has guided many fighters to world champion status, has pitched in on the recent Canelo vs. Crawford furor.

A potential Cinco de Mayo or September 2024 battle has taken up plenty of column inches in the boxing media. Crawford is daring to be even more significant by moving up 21 pounds to challenge the Mexican superstar.

It’s one of three solid options for Canelo, who will return to action on May 4 in Las Vegas on Pay-Per-View. Crawford threw his name in the hat after Canelo’s shortlist was whittled down to two, with Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo leading the way.

Abel Sanchez talks Canelo vs Crawford to World Boxing News

Crawford is firmly in the mix. However, The Summit boss Sanchez sees it as a step too far for the pound-for-pound star.

“A Crawford fight against Canelo is a fight that is not necessary to make, in my opinion,” Sanchez exclusively told WBN. “Crawford is a great fighter, but I would not like to see him go above 154. Canelo has a fun, easy time with Crawford at 168.

“I think Canelo is too big and has developed a fight style that deals with big men. Crawford is not accustomed to fending off large fighters. Canelo is stronger, as you saw in the Jermell Charlo performance.”

Asked if Canelo facing Golovkin three times took anything out of him, Sanchez replied: “Of course it did, but not in the way you think; I think it was a positive effect.

“I believe he worked harder for the challenge and has continued developing since. Of course, I still think GGG won both fights, the first for sure, but the second was closer.”

Canelo at cruiserweight?

Sanchez added on a potential second fight against a Charlo brother, “I think that a Canelo vs. Jermall Charlo is a good fight for both. Canelo wins, maybe not as dominant as he was against Jermell.”

Quizzed on whether Canelo could ever go above light heavyweight after asking the WBC for a cruiserweight title shot in 2021, the coach concluded: “No, I don’t think he can go above 175. Even at that weight, the opponent has to be right. The fight with Dmitry Bivol showed us that.”

Fans are getting excited about Canelo vs Crawford after the latter stated he’d be willing to agree on a deal. The most significant question remains whether it’s at a catchweight or 168 pounds.

