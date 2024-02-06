British warrior John Ryder retires, begins new career as a trainer

Super middleweight John Ryder has retired from boxing after an entertaining career that can rank with the best of British warriors.

Ryder made the decision after suffering a seventh loss at the hands of Jaime Munguia. The stoppage was only the second of his career after being halted by UK champion Nick Blackwell in 2015.

Five other losses, with three in stellar company, included Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

However, Ryder clawed his way to the top despite domestic defeats, enjoying back-to-back wins against Danny Jacobs and Zach Parker. Those wins led to Canelo and Munguia and, ultimately, the retirement decision.

John Ryder retires

Ryder announced his intention to open a new chapter in his life.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to hang up my gloves and retire from professional boxing.

“I’ve been absolutely blessed to have the most amazing career over the past 14 years. Starting in Bethnal Green in 2010 and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been lucky enough to box everywhere, from The 02 Arena and T-Mobile in Vegas to Alexandra Palace, Manchester Arena, and Guadalajara in Mexico. For a boy from Islington, it’s been some run.

“Although I didn’t manage to win that World Title [only interim status], I’ve achieved and experienced more than I could ever have imagined when I first put on a pair of boxing gloves. I wouldn’t change that for any belt.

Reflecting on Ryder’s career, the consensus will always be that the Londoner did enough to beat Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC ‘Diamond’ versions in 2019.

Upon witnessing the twelve-round fight more than once, there’s no doubt that Ryder won despite Smith being gifted a unanimous verdict. Nonetheless, Ryder always held himself with dignity and respect, landing a crack at Canelo in his own right.

Coach Ryder

Ryder continued, “I’d like to thank the whole team and Matchroom, especially Eddie, Barry and Frank [Smith]. My trainer and manager, Tony and Charlie Sims, and my strength and conditioning coach, Dan Lawrence, for their constant support. And, of course, my loving family. My partner Nancy, plus kids Heidi and Brody, have given me the strongest ‘why’ possible over the past decade in this sport. I’m blessed to

have you all in my corner.

“Finally, although my professional career as a boxer is now over, the sport won’t be able to get rid of me that easily. I look forward to officially starting my new career as a coach. I’ll be working alongside Tony at the Matchroom Gym very shortly. There’s no place like home. Thanks again, John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder.”

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.