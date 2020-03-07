Zach Parker earns Billy Joe Saunders mandatory shot, Anthony Fowler wins

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

Zach Parker became the mandatory challenger for Billy Joe Saunders with a late knockout of Rohan Murdock. Steadily chipping away at the world rankings, Parker can now call himself the number one contender the WBO super-middleweight strap.

Parker got the TKO after dropping Murdock in the eleventh.

Under the tutelage of Dominic Ingle for the first time, Robbie Davies Jr. put his loss to Lewis Ritson firmly behind him. The likable Scouser was never in any danger against Damian Yapur and racked up session after session to shake off a little ring rust.

In the end, Davies took the spoils 80-72 and promised fans a big fight to come in 2020.

Former British super welterweight title challenger Anthony Fowler didn’t even get the chance to batter late replacement Theo Tetteh.

The first significant blow ‘The Machine’ landed the bout was over.

Fowler remains hopeful of landing a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald next.

Jack Cullen got back in the win column after suffering a loss last time out.

Cullen ended a brief argument with Tomas Reynoso in the second round of their encounter.

Dalton Smith began the Facebook-televised portion of the bill by scoring yet another stoppage. Smith, a super-lightweight from Sheffield, has now halted four from his five wins.

The Yorkshireman got the job done in the fourth round against Benson Nyilawila of Tanzania.







EARLY ACTION

At the lightweight limit, Agib Fiaz had too much in his locker for Dean Jones and scored a four-round whitewash. Fiaz improves 5-0.

Super middleweight Bradley Rea can now boast a 9-0 C.V. after taking every round of four from Pavol Garaj, whilst Ricky Hatton protege Ibrahim Nadim made it two wins from two with a 39-37 victory over Stefan Nicolae.

Liverpool’s Blane Hyland kicked off proceedings in Manchester by improving his record 3-0. Hyland out-pointed Joel Sanchez 40-36.

In a welterweight float just prior to the main bouts, welterweight Reshat Mati scored a second-round stoppage of Abdallah Luanja.

