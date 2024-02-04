Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz live on ESPN this Thursday

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Ortiz will be presented live this Thursday, February 8, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This special Thursday night event precedes Super Bowl LVIII, which unfolds Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. This marks the first time the championship will be hosted in Las Vegas and features a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the main event, lineal junior welterweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine titles against Jamaine Ortiz.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) moved up to junior welterweight in August 2022 with a seventh-round TKO against Pedro Campa and a split decision over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin that December. In his latest display of exceptional skill, Lopez upset former undisputed champion Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine titles last June. Competing in his first world title bout, Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a seven-year pro from Worcester, Massachusetts, is coming off a one-sided points verdict win over Antonio Moran last September. In 2022, Ortiz won two out of three including a victory over former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi’ Herring before giving former pound-for-pound king Vasilily Lomachenko all he could handle across 12 rounds in a close decision loss.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis faces Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has graduated from prospect to contender and is inching closer to a world title opportunity. He had a standout 2023, including a devastating ninth-round TKO over former world title challenger Anthony Yigit.

Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs), captured the WBO lightweight world title in August 2018. After losing the title in a unification showdown against Lomachenko, he moved up to 140 pounds. Pedraza returns to the lightweight division in hopes of another world title run.

Undercard action exclusively on ESPN+ begins at 6:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. PT and features a wide range of up-and-coming talent.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.