Heavyweight who defected to Russia will give up USA passport

Former American heavyweight Kevin Johnson, now Kevin Vladimirovich, will sever ties entirely with his birth country after defecting to Russia.

Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov confirmed the news as Vladimirovich aims to continue his boxing career.

‘Kingpin’ decided to move to Russia permanently after fighting in the region last summer. He made the announcement immediately after he lost a fight.

Heavyweight switches allegiances

“I would like to say to the President, the honorable Vladimir Putin, if you are watching this and if you are listening. I, Kevin Johnson, am looking to move here to Moscow.

“I’m looking to become a full resident here to pursue my career. With your approval, I would like to apply for a Russian passport where Russia can be my home,” he said.

Within a few months, Vladimirovich was granted a Russian passport. He’s now awaiting further paperwork before leaving the USA behind for good.

“What Kevin needs to do right now is to obtain his Russian [internal] passport, his Russian foreign travel passport, and other documents,” Khryunov told TASS, as all Russian citizens have both an “internal” passport, which serves as their primary ID, and a “foreign” passport for traveling abroad, as TASS explained.

“But, regarding surrendering his US passport, this already involves follow-on steps that need to be taken gradually without any haste.

“He [Vladimirovich] does not need his American passport, as nothing lies ahead for him in the United States.”

Endorsement

Endorsing Russian Premier Vladimir Putin, Vladimirovich has made it challenging if he ever wanted to return to his homeland. His actions caused quite a stir among the citizens of the United States.

“This is the day I was reborn again. To pay the greatest compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I have decided to change my name. My name will now be Kevin Vladimirovich. Now I’m 100% Russian,” declared Johnson.

The 60-fight heavyweight has shared the ring with many of the top division stars in the world rankings today. His career will continue at 44 before he eventually undertakes a Russian coaching job in his new home.

Vladimirovich follows Roy Jones Jr. in obtaining Russian citizenship. However, ex-Pound for Pound King Jones continues to live in the United States.

