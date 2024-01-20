Ra’eese Aleem eyes Sam Goodman rematch

Super bantamweight WBO #5 contender Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) is fervent about his desire for a rematch on US soil with Sam Goodman (17-0, 7 KOs).

This follows their intense bout in June of 2023.

Aleem, determined to rectify the outcome of their last encounter, aims to secure a rematch with Goodman to prove his worth and showcase his growth as a fighter.

“I’m hearing Goodman wants to come to the States to secure a fight with a top name, and I’m ready for a rematch,” said Aleem. “I fought him on his home turf; now he should honor a rematch against me on my home turf. I lost a split decision and it’s only fair I get a rematch.”

Despite the loss, Aleem remains determined and is open to facing other formidable opponents if a rematch with Goodman can’t be made. Three other potential contenders on Aleem’s radar are Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs), TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs), and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs). Aleem believes that a victory over either of these accomplished fighters would solidify his position in the super bantamweight division and propel him closer to his ultimate goal.

Aleem’s ambitious aspirations extend beyond his fights with top contenders, as he sets his sights on the reigning undisputed champion, Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs). Aleem is eager to climb the ranks and earn a shot at the coveted super bantamweight titles currently held by Inoue.

“I have learned from every fight, and I am ready to face any challenge that comes my way. A rematch with Goodman is my priority, but I am more than willing to take on Fulton, Doheny, Akhmadaliev, or anyone else who stands in my path. Ultimately, my goal is to become the super bantamweight champion, and Inoue is the man to beat,” concluded Aleem.

“I believe Aleem is one fight away from getting a shot at Inoue,” stated Greg Hannley, Aleem’s manager. “One big win against a top contender will put him in a great position. Ra’eese has been training hard, waiting for his name to be called. I have no doubt, he’ll be ready to go when that time comes.”