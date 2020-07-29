Exclusive: Raeese Aleem discusses unbeaten clash vs Tramaine Williams

Amanda Westcott

Undefeated super-bantamweight Raeese Aleem is back in action this Saturday night as the Muskegon native faces Tramaine Williams at Mohegan Sun.

The 30-year-old, who has an unblemished 16-0 record with ten stoppages, aims to build on a fourth-round victory over Adam Lopez in February.

Already rated highly and touted as a future world title challenger at 122, Aleem is looking forward to his return after lockdown.

“It’s been tough, There has been ups and downs. I tried to stay focused and I was grinding hard. I was hoping for a fight date. Now it’s here,” Aleem exclusively told World Boxing News.

Asked how he reflects on the Lopez win, which meant five early finishes in a row for Aleem, he replied: “I watched the fight twice. It was a good performance.

“I felt like I was on a higher level than him. And I feel that I am at the same level as Williams. I need to do to him what I did to Lopez,” he pointed out.

On what his opponent (19-0 with 6 KOs) brings to the table, Aleem continued: “I don’t know much about him. I know he is undefeated. He wants to stay that way.

“His KO percentage says he doesn’t have the power that I need to worry about. But he is undefeated so I have to be cautious.

“I know a victory will one hundred percent put me front and center for a title shot.

“The fans can expect me to go out there full tilt. I will be cautious, but it will be an action packed fight. He will feel my power and pressure.”







CHAMPIONS

Concluding with his views of the current champions, Aleem firmly targeted getting his shot sooner rather than later.

“A lot of the champions have been champs for years. It’s a tough division and it is time for someone to be dethroned.”

Raeese Aleem vs Tramaine Williams takes place this Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.

