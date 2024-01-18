Frank Bruno ‘in so more pain than fighting’ after surgery

British heavyweight boxing legend Frank Bruno continues to suffer the effects of shoulder surgery after going under the knife in the New Year.

The 62-year-old former WBC champion had a replacement shoulder fitted but continues to feel under the weather ten days post-operation.

Bruno, beloved by the UK faithful for his achievements and likable personality, is considered a national treasure.

Before undergoing the much-needed surgery, Bruno assured fans he would return to total health soon enough.

Frank Bruno undergoes shoulder surgery

“Afternoon. I have asked the office to do this post as I have had to have a whole new shoulder fitted today,” said Bruno.

“I will be off work for a few weeks. I’ll not be posting on social media so much as I’ll feel groggy and won’t be on the punchbag for a while.

“The joys of my career! Thank you for your caring notes.”

In an update on January 8, representative Dave Davies said Bruno remained out of his comfort zone.

‘In more pain than fighting’

“Good morning, Dave Davies here for those enquiring. Frank is recovering. He is in a lot of pain and says he has never been in so much pain, even when fighting!

“But he has asked me to thank the hundreds of well-wishers who have sent a note.”

On January 10, agent David Franks stated: “We have received over 1500 inquiries to check on Frank. Sadly, we cannot answer them all.

“Frank is still in a lot of pain and struggling not being able to just get into the gym and exercise when he feels like it.

“He said: ‘After exercising most days for 50 years, this is hard, but I appreciate all the good wishes and hopefully be back to normal soon.'”

British fans will enjoy the first undisputed title fight involving a UK heavyweight for over two decades on February 17. Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk to emulate the master Lennox Lewis.

The former two-time Mike Tyson opponent hopes to return to the bag by then, ready to enjoy the fight.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.