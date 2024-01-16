‘Knockout Chaos’ is coming to the heavyweight division

The heavyweight division is set for ‘Knockout Chaos’ on March 8 as two big punchers take to the ring to see out Riyadh Season.

Anthony Joshua is the latest to tackle the unseasoned boxer and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Joshua decided to remain active, as he has for the past year. The winner of WBN’s Comeback of 2023 aims for a fourth win in a row against Ngannou.

The ex-unified heavyweight titleholder puts his reputation on the line, following rival Tyson Fury in trying to stay on his feet where “The Gypsy King” failed.

Although Fury eventually won the fight via split decision last October, his status as a future great in the sport was seriously questioned. Joshua now has the opportunity to upstage his compatriot by wiping out Ngannou and proving it was a fluke.

Knockout Chaos – Joshua vs Ngannou

Once again, the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will host a fascinating main event labeled. It’s aptly named ‘Knockout Chaos’ following the ‘Day of Reckoning’ effort put together for December 23.

Previously, the WBA, IBF, and WBO world ruler Joshua completed a busy and successful year on the previous card. He defeated Otto Wallin in five rounds in a headline attraction.

The victory marked his return to the number one in the WBC heavyweight rankings.

Ngannou entered the boxing world when he competed in the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ against Fury. He opened the Riyadh Season on October 28, 2023.

The fight boomed into life towards the end of the third round when Ngannou landed a left hook to the temple of Fury’s head. The champion was put to the canvas and stunned by the force.

Ngannou won the respect and admiration of boxing fans across the globe with a remarkable performance. Now, in what will be his second professional fight, Ngannou takes on a big-name UK star with three losses on his record.

Many believe this gives Ngannou even more chance due to Joshua’s suspect chin.

The event is staged in association with The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. Also, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, Goldstar Promotions, and Ngannou’s GIMIK Fight Promotions.

