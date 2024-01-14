US heavyweight now 100% Russian, changes name, praises Putin

Heavyweight veteran Kevin Johnson has defected to Russia after gaining a passport with the blessing of President Vladimir Putin.

The 44-year-old, who has shared the ring with many top names and world champions, made a move after declaring his intentions last summer.

After fighting in Moscow for the first time, Johnson wanted to switch full-time to Russia.

“This is it right here. I’m ready to make a lifelong change,” Johnson said after losing to Mark Petrovsky in his last bout.

“I would like to say to the President, the honorable Vladimir Putin, if you are watching this and if you are listening. I, Kevin Johnson, am looking to move here to Moscow.

“I’m looking to become a full resident here to pursue my career. With your approval, I would like to apply for a Russian passport where Russia can be my home.”

Kevin Johnson moves to Russia

The 22-loss puncher wasn’t kidding. He applied for a passport the next month and finally received approval this month. He will now fight under Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov.

Speaking to TASS, Khryunov said Johnson will continue fighting and working with younger Russian boxers to pass on his wisdom.

“Kevin [Johnson] will now be officially registered as a resident of Samara, where he will have his own apartment. He will be working there as a coach at the Olympic training center, where he will have an official position.”

Johnson was also given a date for his bout.

“Kevin will hold his next fight in February. It will be his inaugural bout under the national flag of Russia,” he added.

After President Putin signed a decree granting Johnson Russian citizenship, the ex-American decided to take on and adopt a native surname.

Kevin Vladimirovich

The name chosen was in honor of the President.

“This is the day I was reborn again. To pay the greatest compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I have decided to change my name. My name will now be Kevin Vladimirovich. Now I’m 100% Russian,” declared Johnson.

Upon receiving his documents, a beaming Johnson sang ‘Happy Birthday to me’ a few times while wearing a Putin t-shirt.

Having fought 60 times as a professional, Johnson is as experienced as they come despite losing almost half of his contests.

He’s been a gatekeeper for the up-and-coming young heavyweight contenders for the better part of the last decade.

