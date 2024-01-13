Jamel Herring continues comeback Sunday on Broadway Boxing

This Sunday at 9:00 pm EST, DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Veterans Day event, dubbed “Heroes on the Hudson,” will premiere on SportsNet New York.

The card, originally broadcast by DAZN, was part of a Veterans Day celebration sponsored by Morgan Stanley and Cavu Securities to support the heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The 120th edition of the Broadway Boxing series is highlighted by the ring return of former WBO world champion and US Marine Jamel Herring against the undefeated Nick Molina.

Newly crowned IBF Bantamweight World Champion Miyo Yoshida took on Shurretta Metcalf in a 10-round bantamweight contest on the undercard with the vacant IBF Inter-Continental belt at stake. Rising heavyweight Roney Hines put his undefeated record on the line versus Jonathan Gruber, and super bantamweight contender Mikiah Kreps faced the experienced Isis Vargas Perez.

A portion of the proceeds from the event were donated to Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

“Our last Broadway Boxing event, held at Edison Ballroom in New York City, titled ‘Heroes on the Hudson’, not only celebrated the 20th anniversary of the series, it more importantly helped to honor and support our military veterans. First broadcast on DAZN, I’m thrilled to now premiere this card to SNY’s audience,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“Former world champion and US Marine Veteran, Jamel Herring, began his comeback, determined to get back into the world title picture.

Miyo Yoshida, now a three-time world champion, battled Shurretta Metcalf for the IBF Inter-Continental bantamweight title on the undercard. Also that night, super bantamweight contender Mikiah Kreps, co-managed by Herring, took on former world title challenger Isis Vargas Perez and heavyweight prospect Roney Hines rumbled with Jonathan Gruber.”

Since its inception in November 2003, Broadway Boxing has featured many boxing luminaries and world champions, including Vitali Klitschko, Gennadiy Golovkin, George Kambosos Jr., Jamel Herring, Jose Pedraza, Amanda Serrano, Andre Berto, Heather Hardy, Paulie Malignaggi, Peter Quillin, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Joshua Clottey, DeMarcus Corley and Randall Bailey, among others.