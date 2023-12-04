Boxing sanctioning bodies ‘will rank you with a phone call’

Boxing is in a mess right now with sanctioning bodies and the ranking of UFC stars. However, one former champion decided to reveal why that’s happening.

Former world champion Jamel Herring, embarking on a comeback after retirement, confirmed the worst fears of boxing fans.

Herring says the rating system is flawed. It’s about who you know and whether you request a ranking with a phone call.

In a recent interaction with a fan, Herring was asked about his chances of fighting for a title. The conversation came after Herring won his first bout in eighteen months last month against the undefeated Nicholas Molina.

‘Semper Fi’ responded to the fact any sanctioning bodies don’t rank him right now if he was offered a title fight at 38.

Boxing sanctioning bodies

He said: “Between the 3 of us, that [being ranked] doesn’t matter. I wasn’t ranked when the news came out about me fighting Ito for the WBO title.

“In this sport, all you need to do is make a phone call, and they’ll rank you. FYI, the WBA President [Gilberto Mendoza] and I had a one-on-one talk.”

The southpaw added on a potential clash with Lamont Roach: “I don’t think it’s next. I’m not holding my breath. Look at [my promoter] Lou DiBella’s recent tweet. I’m just trying to stay busy.”

Plenty of options remain on the table for Herring, who could be back out by the first couple of months of next year.

Time is not on his side. However, Herring doesn’t want to hang around when it comes to opponents.

Comeback

“If I were going to come back, I wouldn’t come back fighting no bums. No cab drivers,” Herring said. “Even if he [my last opponent] wasn’t well known, he was undefeated. He doesn’t know how to lose.

“And he’s younger; he’s only 24 years old. I had to use that experience but didn’t think it would be that fast. It [my next fight] all depends on my guy, Lou DiBella.”

After scoring a first-round knockout, Herring added: “I can go right into the bigger fights. I got my trainer, Wayne McCullough; we’re training in Vegas.

“I want to fight at least three times in the coming new year. We’ll see, but Joe Cordina and other UK-based fighters are on the radar.

“The UK has that atmosphere, and let’s be honest, it’s gonna bring a big draw of the money.”

Herring’s words on sanctioning bodies may shock the average fan. However, they won’t shock anybody involved in the sport since organizations were formed.

