De La Hoya: I don’t think Mayweather will try to poach Ryan Garcia

Floyd Mayweather is not trying to poach Ryan Garcia after the pair hooked up in Las Vegas during Vergil Ortiz’s fight week.

That’s the view of Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya, who represents Garcia’s interests under contract.

De La Hoya faced many questions as Ortiz defeated Fredrick Lawson in a controversial first-round stoppage.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the former world champion made it clear he’s unfazed by Garcia’s new friendship with Mayweather.

Oscar De La Hoya on Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia

“First of all, [I don’t think] Floyd Mayweather is actively promoting and is still a promoter. I am not sure because Al Haymen doesn’t have dates until March. So, I don’t know what Floyd Mayweather is doing in the meantime.

“Back in the day, in my book, there was a conflict of interest. Back in my day, we might put you on notice because promoters are talking to our fighters or poaching. But I don’t think that’s the case.

“I think it’s good that Ryan and Floyd are running together because he can soak up all the knowledge from Floyd. A young kid who can be around greats is always a positive for me,” said De La Hoya.

Garcia had defended Mayweather after facing a barrage of questions stemming from a late-night run in Nevada. Soon after they got together, Garcia pulled out of a clash with Devin Haney.

The super-lightweight star assured fans he remains committed to trainer Derrick James. He also asked some of his followers to stop judging the ex-pound-for-pound king.

Mentor

“Floyd is mentoring me. I love and respect him. He is so authentic, so stop judging him. Judging a book by its cover will stop you from reading, but Derrick James is my coach, and I love him too,” said Garcia.

“You guys don’t know him; most of you will never. But he is authentic, has a good heart, and is extremely generous.

“Stop playing with him. He will always win. He’s 50-0 and almost half a hundred [in the sport]. I love and respect him, so I put respect on his name.

“He may be money Mayweather, but he tries to be as authentic as possible.”

If Mayweather oversees Garcia’s career in an advisory role, as many believe due to the Haney situation, De La Hoya may have to get involved.

The Haney fight was on track with negotiations underway between Golden Boy and Bill Haney, only for Garcia to pull the plug only 24 hours after Mayweather was filmed in the fighter’s ear.

Garcia wants to face Rolly Romero for the WBA title. However, that may no longer be possible as Ismael Barroso is now the mandatory challenger.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.