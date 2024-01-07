Vergil Ortiz scores first-round stoppage on comeback

The still, undefeated knockout machine Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, made his long-awaited return in his new super welterweight division.

Ortiz made his comeback with a first-round TKO of Accra, Ghana’s Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs). Stopped at 2:33 by the referee, Ortiz Jr. made a statement as the new danger of the division with his 100-percent knockout ratio intact.

The event took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I’m ready for anyone. It felt like I’m back to doing what I usually do,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “This is my calling; this is what I was made to do. I want to continue doing this.

“There’s a lot of fighters that I want to fight, but Tim Tszyu, with all due respect, I want him next. He’s a hell of a fighter and it would be an honor to take him next.”

Ortiz vs Lawson undercard results

As the co-main event, El Tigre, Venezuela’s Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) proved he still has much to give by winning with a first-round TKO of Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) at 1:53.

Also making a splash as a newly signed Golden Boy fighter, El Monte’s Arnold Barbosa Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) showed off his skills in an eight-round TKO of Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs) of Eastern Cape, South Africa. Scheduled for 10-rounds,

Ndongeni’s team waived the white towel while at the stool at the conclusion of the eighth round. Opening the DAZN broadcast, undefeated NABF Welterweight title holder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) defeated Elias Diaz (12-2, 7 KOs) of National City, California via TKO at 1:06 in the eighth-round. The fight was scheduled for ten rounds.

Prelims

On the preliminary card and opening the fight night, Emiliano Gandara (1-0, 1 KO) of of Dallas, Texas made his professional debut against Timvonte Carson (1-3) of Columbia, South Carolina in a fight scheduled for four-rounds of super welterweight action. The fight only made it to 2:11 in the first round, Gandara knocking out his foe.

