Javon Woodard signs management contract with Wise Owl

Wise Owl Boxing is pleased to announce the signing of super bantamweight Javon Woodard to a management contract. Woodard will be co-managed by Lamont Roseborough.

Woodard, 27 of Raleigh, North Carolina, and is now fighting out of Atlanta, has a record of 12-2 with 10 knockouts.

“Javon is a super talented, exciting fighter and he’s going to get a lot of attention in the division. His work ethic is top notch and his desire for greatness is impressive and admirable.

“He’s coming off a split decision loss on a card promoted by overtime. The bout was ruled a draw after the 8th round, and Javon won the 9th. But unfortunately based on the rules of Overtime, still lost in a majority decision.

“He’s got a new team behind him now. We’re thrilled to elevate his career and get him back on top where he deserves to be,” said Mark Habibi of Wise Owl Boxing.

“It’s an honor to be able to work with a great fighter like Javon. He is a hard worker and dedicated to the sport of boxing. I am excited for what is to come in 2024 as he takes his career to the next level,” said Roseborough

“I gained a relationship with Mark. We didn’t discuss business at 1st. We vibed with each other before we even talked boxing. I appreciated that.

“He gives me advice other than boxing. He has the tools and connections to put me in the rooms that I need to be in,” said Woodard.

Woodard started boxing at the age of nine after he developed anger problems as a youth. His father took him to a boxing gym to give him an outlet.

That led to a distinguished amateur career that saw him go 89-12 with many National Championship victories.

“Before the year ends, I will be a contender for a world title. .I am looking and hoping for at least 3-4 fights this year. By signing with Mark and Wise Owl, that is now very possible.”

Woodard describes his style as a boxer-puncher .”I am a slick boxer but I am aggressive at the same time.”

“My focus is boxing only. I have a son that motivates me to keep working hard towards my goals.

Woodard is trained by Kenny Williams

“I feel like I am one of the next big names in boxing. I want to fight anybody that is ranked above me and that will get me further up that rankings and closer to a world title opportunity.”

Woodard joins former world title challenger Brandon Adams, world-ranked Charles Conwell and junior welterweight D’Angelo Evans in the Wise Owl Boxing stable.