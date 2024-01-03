Tributes pour in for Cameron Dunkin after sad passing at 67

Tributes have poured in following the sad passing of respected boxing talent scout and manager Cameron Dunkin at 67.

Dunkin had endured years of ill health and died On January 2, 2024, despite remaining active in the sport.

The cause of death was cited as pancreatic cancer. Dunkin died in Las Vegas, Nevada, before the boxing world began to mourn.

After managing Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Brandon Rios, Diego Corrales, Mikey Garcia, Johnny Tapia, Jessie Vargas, Terence Crawford, and Timothy Bradley, Dunkin was guiding the career of Jaron Ennis in his final days.

Ennis reached his goal of becoming the IBF welterweight champion just months before Dunkin died.

Tributes to Cameron Dunkin

Rios was one of those who paid tribute to his old mentor.

“I am saddened by the news of Cameron Dunkin’s passing. He, along with my coach and good friend Robert Garcia, was the one who brought me to California to train.

“Cameron always believed in me as a fighter. May he rest in peace. Much love and respect for Cameron.”

Pound for Pound star Crawford said: “RIP Cameron Dunkin. Appreciate what you did for me, the good and bad.”

Trainer Garcia stated: “RIP to my good friend and mentor Cameron Dunkin. The first person in boxing who believed in me as a trainer.

“I met Cameron in 2004 at the Junior Olympics when I was starting as a trainer. He saw something in me and believed in my work. Even as an inexperienced coach, he trusted me.”

Coach Kevin Cunningham added: “RIP Cameron Dunkin, one of the best talent scouts ever!”

The WBO and WBC also took time to give a nod of approval to Dunkin’s tenure in the sport.

“My old-time friend Cameron Dunkin passed away today at 67. He always had a good eye for champions.

“His last great champion was WBO undisputed welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, among others. May his soul rest in peace,” said WBO President Paco Valcarcel.

WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman concluded through a statement: “The World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, mourn the passing of manager and trainer Cameron Dunkin.

“Cameron, who resided in Las Vegas, worked with more than thirty world champions since he came to the sport in the late 1980s. What a meteoric, lasting impact!

“The entire WBC Family of Nations joins the Dunkin family and Cameron’s many friends worldwide. Those who thought the world of him shared tremendous and unforgettable memories of an irrepressible, irreplaceable son of boxing.

“We will never see his like again.”