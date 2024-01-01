Reason Conor Benn is facing unknown Peter Dobson revealed

Conor Benn’s promoter has explained why the Londoner faces an unknown quantity after calling out big names.

Benn lost out on a vast UK clash with Chris Eubank Jr. after his rival refused to share the ring with “The Destroyer” if he couldn’t get a British license.

The British Board of Boxing Control stated that Benn hadn’t cleared his name over two failed drug tests in 2022. Therefore, Eubank wouldn’t sign for a February 3 collision.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn was forced to take Benn outside of the UK. Having already secured a Texas license to fight in Florida last year, Hearn decided to keep Benn fighting in the United States.

Peter Dobson was handpicked to battle Benn despite social media callouts of more formidable opponents. Benn had stated he wanted a massive name like Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, or Jaron Ennis.

Why is Conor Benn fighting Peter Dobson?

As it turned out, Dobson was the man they chose. Hearn explained why.

“This is a big night for Conor where he can send a message to the world champions and elite names. He can tell them he’s ready to take them on in 2024,” said Hearn.

“Conor has the itchiest of knuckles to get in there. He’s on a seek-and-destroy mission in Las Vegas. And what an opportunity for Peter to rip up the script and break into the big time.”

On altering the ring walk times to afternoon in Vegas, Hearn added: “Fight fans in the UK will be able to watch Conor at 11 pm UK rather than in the middle of the night.”

Co-feature

The co-feature bout in Las Vegas features another unbeaten battle as Middleweight contender Austin Williams takes on Connor Coyle for the WBA International and IBF North American titles.

Like Benn, Williams last stepped through the ropes in Orlando, where he recorded a fifteenth win in the paid ranks over former World title challenger Steve Rolls.

‘Ammo’ sits pretty at number three in the WBA rankings. That’s a position that the man in the opposite corner would love to jump into.

Florida-based Irishman Coyle is at number six and entering the bout on a pair of wins this year. He scored a fifth-round KO win over Joey Bryant in Mississippi in August.

In addition, the victory was the third defense of his NABA Middleweight title.

“Nothing gets my blood flowing more than the opportunity to break an unbroken fighter,” said Williams.

“On February 3, Conor Coyle will experience a world-class athlete for the first time. He will understand why they say there are levels to boxing.”

“I’m excited for this fight on February 3,” said Coyle. “Two hungry middleweights going head-to-head to get a step closer to a World title. It’ll be a great fight for anyone’s viewing!”

Undercard fishing

British Heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher (10-0 9 KOs) takes his ‘Romford Bull Army’ across the Atlantic. He steps up for his US debut after enjoying a brilliant 2023 that saw him score three knockouts from three fights.

In August, Fisher picked up the Southern Area heavyweight title in his last fight on the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius undercard. The prestigious Boxing Writers’ Club named him the 2023 ‘Best Young Boxer of the Year’ the following month.

“Ammo versus Connor is a really good clash at 160lbs. Furthermore, both men must underline their world title credentials on the big stage. We will be adding more stars to the card soon,” concluded Hearn.

