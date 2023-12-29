Mike Tyson duped by serial killer weeks before arrest

Mike Tyson was unaware a serial killer had entered his gym for an interview with the former heavyweight champion.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” allowed convicted murderer Dale Hausner through his doors weeks before his arrest.

Hausner had recently killed eight people and injured 19 and was a short time away from being sent to prison for life before a death sentence was carried out.

Tyson knew nothing about the situation as Hausner quizzed him as part of a job on a website. Hausner had interviewed BJ Flores and been accredited as a boxing photographer.

Mike Tyson unwittingly meets serial killer

Explaining the meeting, Tyson told Jimmy Kimmel that police had approached him for comment on the meeting with Hausner.

“I came outside, and I was talking to the guy [policeman]. He showed me the picture of me and the guy because it was on his website.

“He said, ‘Do you know this gentleman?’ And I said, ‘Well sir, I don’t know, I was promoting a fight, if I must have said something to him, if I offended him, I’m sorry.

“I didn’t mean to do that’. And he said, ‘No, he liked you, Mr. Tyson. He didn’t like the 28 people that he shot and the eight that he killed.'”

It’s not the first time Tyson has had an ominous incident with a reporter.

Speaking to Sky News broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan, Tyson reacted to questions about his treatment of people during his first run as heavyweight champion.

“You know what? Can I tell you something? I was a young kid then,” he said. “I’m 43 years old, and you’re still dwelling on something I said when I was 21 or 19. I’m 43.

“What do you want to get from this interview? What are you trying to elicit from me?”

When pushed on his persona now, he added: “I don’t know if I am or not. I don’t want to be the person I was, but change comes in time.

“Change comes really in time. I feel bothered now. I guess I did change because I’m not assailing you. But I feel bothered right now.

“I feel like you’re evoking stuff from the past. That stuff is 15, 20 years ago.”

Canadian TV

In another on Canadian TV, Tyson got angry at being called out by Nathan Downer on the jail time he served.

“There’s a race for mayor, we know you’re a convicted rapist, this could hurt his campaign. Now, how do you respond to that?”

The former undisputed ruler replied: “I don’t know who said that. You’re the only one I heard who said that.

“It’s so interesting because you come across as a nice guy, but you’re really a piece of sh*t. F*ck you. Because it’s negative, and you’re being negative.

“It’s more nerve-racking for me to sit here talking to a rat piece of sh*t like you. You’re a piece of sh*t, you really are. F*ck you.”

In 20133, Hausner committed suicide in prison while serving his sentence.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.