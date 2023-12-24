Fight or Flight Classic at Chicagoland Skydiving Center on Feb 24

Blending an international skydiving destination with amateur boxing, the inaugural Fight or Flight Classic is set to debut Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center airplane hangar.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, the Fight or Flight Classic includes a full slate of bouts with competitors from around the Midwest, music, food and beverages for sale, ringside tables, prizes, and more.

Produced and sponsored by Jimmy Goodman, USA Boxing Illinois Association vice president and director of the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club, and Plus Seven Company, doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. when music, food and beverage sales, and entertainment begins.

Boxing action gets started at 6 p.m. while the main card is set to begin around 7:30 p.m. Featured bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re very excited to host this event at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in Rochelle,” said Goodman. “It’s a great venue and everyone in attendance is going to have a great time!”

Tickets are on sale at www.FightOrFlightClassic.com.

Ticket options include General Admission for $25, Standard Ringside Tables of Eight (8) for $300, and Premium Ringside Tables of Eight (8) for $500 (includes all you can drink domestic keg beer, pop or water).

In addition, food and drinks will be available for purchase from Flight Deck Bar & Grill, the global inspired pub and caterer at Chicagoland Skydiving Center.