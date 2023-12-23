Lewis Crocker pitted against Jose Felix on Jan 27

Big-punching Belfast Welterweight Lewis Crocker is looking to make it two big wins in two months when he takes on Mexican danger-man Jose Felix at the Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday January 27, live worldwide on DAZN.

Fresh from his shutout points win over fellow Northern Irishman Tyrone McKenna earlier this month in a fight dubbed the ‘Battle of Belfast’, 26-year-old Crocker (18-0, 10 KOs) is out to make a statement against the man who handed Naas Lightweight hope Gary Cully his first loss in the professional ranks earlier this year.

‘The Croc’, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the powerful Billy Nelson-trained fighter is hoping for an active 2024 as he looks to build towards further title opportunities in the competitive 147lbs division.

Sinaloa’s Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) is well-known amongst Irish fight fans following his stunning upset win over Cully on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first meeting with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin back in May – and the 31-year-old nicknamed ‘Josesito’ is looking to make it two wins in a row against Irish opposition.

Fast-rising Cruiserweight contender Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) faces the biggest test of his career to date when he meets Belfast’s former European Champion Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KOs), Belfast Super-Lightweight Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) looks to build on his win over Sam Maxwell last time out, Limerick Welterweight talent Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KOs) aims to start 2024 with a bang, Guildford Lightweight prospect Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KO) fights for the second time as a pro and Newham Middleweight Leli Buttigieg (1-0, 1 KO) returns to Beflast for his second pro fight.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” said Crocker. “December 2nd was my coming out party and a real special night for me, it showed I belong in big nights here in Belfast. Now it’s about building on the back of that.

“Thanks to Matchroom and my manager Jamie Conlan for working on this and getting me back so quick. Jose Felix showed how dangerous he is last time out in Dublin so I know how tough this can be.

“I’m missing out on Christmas dinner this year but on January 27th ‘The Croc’ will feast on Mexican meat!”

“I am very excited to fight back in a place that has become my second home,” said Felix. “Ireland a country with great history, especially Belfast, with very demanding and knowledgeable boxing people.

“I would like to thank God, Paco Damian and Matchroom Boxing for this opportunity. I guarantee you that like a Mexican warrior I will leave everything inside that ring. I will see you all soon.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m excited to be returning to the brilliant fighting city of Belfast so soon after our epic Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill show earlier this month. We’ve got another cracker in store as the Belfast’s hard-hitting Lewis Crocker goes in against Mexican danger-man Jose Felix. Felix is brimming with confidence following his three-round destruction of Gary Cully in Dublin earlier this year and he will be aiming to take another Irish scalp next month. An exciting undercard sees Cheavon Clarke take the biggest step-up of his career to date when he meets Belfast’s former European Champion Tommy McCarthy. Plus there’s action for Sean McComb, Paddy Donovan, Giorgio Visioli and Leli Buttigieg. Catch all of the action live worldwide on DAZN.”

Ticket details will be announced soon.