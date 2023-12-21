Charlo brothers’ career implosion takes sinister twist

The Charlo brothers are in the headlines for the wrong reasons after the arrest of unified super welterweight champion Jermell.

According to police reports, Jermell Charlo was arrested for violence against a family member, which has since been alleged to be the mother of his children.

Chyane Westbrook, Charlo’s wife, depending on which outlet you read, filed a restraining order and separately for divorce from Charlo a day after his arrest.

Jermell Charlo arrested

It’s not yet been confirmed whether Westbrook was the victim. However, a sinister development on social media saw the release of alleged audio of Charlo bragging about the incident.

If this voice note is ratified as Jermell, Charlo could be in even worse trouble than he’s already embroiled in. There are already calls for Charlo to be stripped of his titles.

On Wednesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Texas outlined that Charlo had been charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Charlo has already been cleared of a similar charge in 2018. The continued fall of the Charlo brothers comes on the back of twin brother Jermall, who made a comeback after almost three years away.

Retaining his WBC middleweight title due to the WBC’s unlimited backing, Jermall won a super middleweight fight and is now back on track for more significant fights.

Charlo brothers downfall

However, Charlo suffered a severe mental health issue, according to World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

“When Charlo was recovering from his injury, he suffered a mental health episode. It was a serious and important one,” revealed Sulaiman.

“If people want to be yelling and kicking because we didn’t strip him of his title for not fighting, that is why. We will be supporting him unconditionally.

“That is why there is an interim title, so there can be activity in the division. But we will always support our champion. The good ones, and even more in the bad ones.”

His career suffered greatly for it, and he’s now chasing a clash with Canelo Alvarez before his career hits the skids completely.

As for Jermell’s career, he already landed the cashout fight with Canelo due to his sibling’s misfortune. Jermell stepped in to face the Mexican superstar and was roundly beaten over twelve rounds.

Whether he can recover from this latest episode in the brothers’ downfall depends on legal proceedings.

Considerable doubts remain over the futures of both the current world titleholders.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

