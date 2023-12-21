CES Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun on Feb

CES Boxing returns to the majestic Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, February 3, with three scintillating title fights and the “Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Invitational” showcasing the region’s best amateur talent in one spectacular night.

Pricing starts at $67 and tickets are available at CESfights.com, ticketmaster, or the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

The Main Event features the return of Chordale “The Gift” Booker (21-1, 10 KOs) as he makes the second defense of his WBC Silver Super Welterweight title against former world title challenger Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (23-5-1, 12 KOs).

Stamford, CT’s Booker was a perfect 4-0 with 3 knockouts in 2023 and has a World Title in his sights. In his way is Wakefield, MA’s Vendetti, a National Guardsman who gave WBA Super Welterweight champion Erislandy Lara all he could handle in a 12-round decision loss in 2020.

In the co-feature, undefeated southpaw Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (15-0, 14 KOs) battles Paul “El Gallo Negro” Mendez (21-5-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBC USA Silver Middleweight title.

Hogan’s legion of fans will be making the trek from Weymouth, MA to see the 23-year-old puncher compete for his first major title against his most experienced opponent yet.

The third title fight of the night features Ricky de los Santos (11-1, 3 KOs) against Nathan Martinez (8-2, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bout for the vacant WBC US Silver Featherweight title.

de los Santos, of Providence, RI, is 1-0 since suffering an upset loss to 27-fight veteran Yeison Vargas in March 2022. New Britain, CT’s, Martinez is looking to secure the biggest win of his young career.

Many of New England’s best fighters will also be featured on the stacked card. Undefeated super featherweight prospects collide when New London, CT’s Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (15-0, 13 KOs) meets Ghana’s Holy “Jaw Breaker” Dorgbetor (10-0, 6 KOs) in what is sure to be a barn burner.

In addition, Hartford, CT native Angel “Set It Off” Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) continues his rise in the stacked flyweight division when he faces Christian Robles (8-1, 3 KOs) in an 8-round bout, and Brockton, MA’s Kevin Walsh (10-0, 4 KOs) battles Puerto Rican puncher Darrell Rivera (9-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 6-round lightweight contest.

Undefeated prospects Slawomir Bohdzieweicz (2-0, 2 KOs), James Maner (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jeff Gonzalez (4-0, 2 KOs) will also be in action as they work towards contender status.

As if that weren’t enough, fans will be treated to many of the very best amateur boxers in the country with the return of the popular ‘Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Invitational,’ an amateur showcase that will take place at 5pm EST prior to the professional card and is included as part of the ticket price.