CES Boxing double Nov 19: Rocky Marciano finals plus pro event at Ballys

The region’s best and brightest return to the mecca of New England boxing Saturday, November 19 for a special separate-admission, two-part event hosted by CES Boxing at Ballys Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.

The day begins at 1 pm with an unprecedented amateur boxing showcase as CES teams with Cappiello Promotions to bring the finals of the 26th Annual Rocky Marciano Tournament of Champions to Ballys.

At 7, live professional boxing takes center stage headlined by the long-awaited return of world-rated super featherweight contender; Providence, RI, resident; and newest addition to the CES stable, Toka Kahn Clary.

Tickets for both events will be available for purchase online at CESFights.com.

“This is an exciting, and long-overdue collaboration between two of the most influential entities in New England boxing: CES and the Rocky Marciano Tournament of Champions,” said CES Boxing president and CEO Jimmy Burchfield Sr. “We’re proud to work with Cappiello Promotions to host this prestigious event at one of New England’s most beautiful venues for live boxing. This is a unique opportunity to witness boxing’s present and future in the same day at the same venue. Fights fans are in for a real treat.”

Launched by Richard Cappiello, longtime boxing promoter and matchmaker, and his brother, former pro and renowned trainer Michael Cappiello, the Rocky Marciano Tournament honors the legacy of its namesake, the undefeated Hall of Fame heavyweight from Brockton, MA, and relative of the Cappiello family.

This year’s tournament begins Saturday, October 15 and concludes November 19 with approximately 18 champions crowned in various weight classes. The tournament draws fighters from all across New England and features additional bouts on October 22 and November 5, all of which will be held at the Bridgewater Vets Club until the November 19 finals.

In addition to the Marciano tournament, North Providence, RI, native and Southern New England Golden Gloves champion Victoria D’Errico and 156-pounder Will Guilmette will compete on the amateur card in separate bouts.

The pro card is headlined by Kahn Clary, the 30-year-old southpaw long considered one of the sport’s elite fighters at both 126 and 130 pounds. Born in Liberia, Kahn Clary credits boxing with shaping his future both in and out of the ring. He briefly lived in Philadelphia with his father and younger sister until his father was tragically killed in a shooting.

After moving to Providence with his sister, Kahn Clary bounced in and out foster homes and found himself on the streets until he discovered boxing. Andrea Watson and Ron Clary, his adoptive parents, set him on the right path and Kahn Clary breezed through the amateur circuit with 131 wins – including a gold-medal performance at the 2010 National Golden Gloves Tournament – until he turned pro in 2012.

Kahn Clary now boasts a 28-3 record with 19 KOs, which includes stints as both the NABF featherweight and super featherweight champion in addition to impressive wins over Carlos Manuel Reyes and John Vincente Moralde and high-level showcases against undefeated Kid Galahad and two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson.

Kahn Clary will be joined November 19 by the return of undefeated super middleweight Francis Hogan of Weymouth, MA; hard-hitting heavyweight Sean Bey of Providence; featherweight Michael Valentin, also from Providence, undefeated Providence middleweight James Maner; and East Providence, RI, lightweight Elijah Peixoto.