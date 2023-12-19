Boxing News: Murodjon Akhmadaliev / Plantic vs Zucco / Moneo

Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev defeated unbeaten Mexican Kevin Gonzalez by technical knockout in the eighth round.

The score victory in a World Boxing Association super bantamweight eliminator fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

With the fervent desire to be crowned again, Akhmadaliev passed a new test in his career. Facing Kevin Gonzalez, this former Olympic medalist kept his counterpunching stance in speed, showing his warrior style but with the right measure of time and distance.

Akhmadaliev was growing with the passing of the rounds, until by the eighth round he connected a left uppercut of surgical precision that took Gonzalez to the canvas as a prelude of what would come seconds later when the referee stopped the fight.

Akhmadaliev had lost the black and gold 122-pound super champion’s belt on April 8 of this year to Marlon Tapales by split decision. But far from getting discouraged, he continued working in the gym to be ready for this opportunity. And this is how he will close his year; with the victory that takes him one step ahead for the reconquest.

Now, his record stands at 12 wins with 9 quick wins and only 1 loss. While Gonzalez, number 2 in the WBA 122 ranking, moved to 26 wins with 13 knockouts, 1 setback and 1 draw.

Plantic vs. Zucco

In an event presented by Universum Box Promotion, undefeated Croatian Luka Plantic (7-0) will face undefeated Italian Ivan Zucco (18-0) on January 27 in Cologne, Germany.

Plantic holds the WBC International super middleweight Silver title, while Zucco is the holder of the WBC International title.

One of the bright spots of Croatian boxing in 2023 is undoubtedly Luka Plantic, who has proven to be one of the country’s greatest promises.

But now he will face a rival with excellent qualities that have led him to win important fights and become in one of the boxers with the most future in Italy.

Plantic comes to this fight after having knocked out the Argentine Diego Ramírez in three rounds in Solin, Croatia.

For his part, Zucco arrives after having knocked out Frenchman Baptiste Castegnaro in the fourth round.

Maira Moneo

The Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina was the scene of what was an authentic power-to-power war between the Uruguayan Maira Moneo and Lizbeth Crespo originally from Bolivia with the WBC interim lightweight title at stake.

Uruguayan Maira Moneo defeated Lizbeth Crespo, a Bolivian nationalized Argentine, via unanimous decision. Maira Moneo, 31, won with identical scores of 99-91 on the scorecard of the three judges, offering impressive boxing, supported by continuous pressure and a constant punch flow.

At the end of the battle, Maira Moneo was very proud to become the new WBC interim lightweight world champion and with the hope plus aim of competing for the absolute title in 2024.