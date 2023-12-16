Yeonis Tellez scores KO of the Year contender, Jake Paul wins

Yeonis Tellez stole the show on Friday night at Caribe Royale in Orlando with a highlight knockout to outshine headliner Jake Paul.

Tellez connected spectacularly to finish Livan Navarro in the tenth round and move to 7-0 with a sixth career stoppage.

Re-watching the knockout is, though. It was a sickening shot that saw the back of Navarro’s head smash off the canvas.

The Cuban super welterweight ended Navarro as the crowd took to their feet. Navarro had already been down in the third round following a vicious combination.

A WBA ranking is now in the offing for Tellez, who picked up a meaningless trinket for his efforts.

Jake Paul wins

On top billing, Jake Paul – accompanied by his brother holding a WWE belt at a non-wrestling event – scored a first-round knockout against an unknown ‘pro boxer.’

After losing to reality star Tommy Fury, Paul pushed his record to 8-1 5 KOs. The uppercut immediately went viral due to his fanbase, with many happy followers on the influence picking up betting winnings.

Paul predicted a KO within the first three minutes of the contest.

August, who was billed as a three-time Golden Gloves winner despite only winning the regional Houston tournament, was caught flush. Paul’s win means he continues his ambitious journey to become a world champion.

Judging by the current cruiserweight rulers, it’s a massive long shot for the YouTuber. He must improve his class of opponents and prove he belongs – even in the top fifteen rankings.

Paul vs. August results

Also on the card, Franchon Crews-Dezurn won unanimously over Shadasia Green. “The Heavy Hitting Diva” became the new WBC Super Middleweight World Champion and WBA Interim Champion.

Crews-Dezurn earned a unanimous decision win. After ten two-minute rounds, scores read 98-92 and 97-93 twice. The two battled it out, but Crews-Dezurn ultimately emerged victorious after a challenging fight.

In the aftermath, Crews-Dezurn was emotional as she shared her pride for her family, community, and women’s boxing.

Further action saw Lorenzo Medina move to 9-0. He traded shots with the more experienced Joshua Temple before Medina’s overwhelming barrage of punches early in the sixth round secured a TKO at heavyweight

In the preliminary rounds, welterweight Elijah Flores beat Javier Mayoral unanimously. Scores were 60-54 and 59-55 twice.

The bantamweight fight between Alex Guech and Clayton Ward ended with a third-round TKO for the former.

Furthermore, Zachary Randolph took home a majority decision against Michael Manna at cruiserweight. Scores were 57-57 even and 60-54, 58-56 to Randolph.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.