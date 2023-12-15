Jake Paul vs Andre August breaks Miguel Cotto gate record

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the Jake Paul vs Andre August fight on Friday, December 15, is the highest recorded gate for a boxing event in Orlando’s history.

The event is preceded by MVP’s 10-round special championship feature of Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) for the WBC super middleweight title and the WBA Interim Championship title.

Puerto Rican fighter Miguel Cotto’s bout vs. Delvin Rodriguez at the Amway Center, which has a capacity of 20,000, in October 2013 previously held the record in Orlando.

Tickets for Paul vs. August, presented by CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink, also broke the record for highest average ticket price, matching the average ticket price of Paul’s latest fight vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Since headlining his first fight, Paul has broken records at every arena he’s fought at across his 9-fight professional career, and his upcoming bout vs. August in Orlando marks a new city record. Paul’s record-setting appearance in Dallas, TX for Paul vs. Diaz was the highest boxing gate and second biggest combat sports gate ever at the American Airlines Center.

Previously, Paul vs. Silva broke a record for the second highest combat sports gate at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, and Paul vs. Woodley II set the record for the highest combat sports gate at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Paul vs. Woodley I was the highest boxing gate ever at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Paul vs. August will headline Most Valuable Prospects IV, which will feature additional action-packed bouts between light middleweights Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Livan Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs) for the WBA Continental Latin Americas title and heavyweights Lorenzo Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Joshua Temple (12-2, 10 KOs).

Most Valuable Prospects IV continues the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the world’s best up-and-coming boxing talent. All events within Most Valuable Prospects in 2023 have taken place on Friday nights at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

The series has been renewed for six installments in 2024 and DAZN will air the series globally across its platforms as a part of its subscription package. CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink acts as the presenting sponsor of the Most Valuable Prospects Series, with DraftKings serving as the Official Sports Betting Partner for Most Valuable Prospects IV.

Paul vs. August fight week events are free to the public and continue today, Thursday, December 14 at the Caribe Royale Resort. The public weigh-ins begin at 6:00PM ET, with doors opening at 5:00PM ET. The weigh-ins will be shown live on Jake Paul’s YouTube channel, MVP’s YouTube channel, and DAZN’s YouTube channel.

“It’s unbelievable that Jake made his debut in 2020, also in Florida, and sold less than 1500 tickets with a miniscule gate,” said Mike Leanardi, Director of Boxing of MVP. “Now in 2023, we’re back in Florida, this time Orlando, and despite it being a week before Christmas and him facing a formidable but unknown opponent, Jake broke Miguel Cotto’s record for the highest gate and average ticket price of any boxing event in Orlando’s history.

“Just being mentioned in the same breath as Cotto speaks volumes to Jake’s starpower. If anyone still doubts Jake Paul, I’m proud to say they’ve been proven wrong yet again. Thank you Caribe Royale and Boxlab Promotions for being a great partner for this record-breaking night.”

“On behalf of Caribe Royale and Boxlab Promotions we’re extremely proud to be a part of the highest grossing boxing event in Orlando history,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “This just further validates the fact that Orlando has become the capital of Championship Boxing in Florida and the entire Southeast!”