Umar Dzambekov vs Curtis Millender set for Jan 27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced an outstanding battle added to the Saturday, January 27 event at the Commerce Casino featuring an eight-round light heavyweight clash between undefeated fighters, Umar Dzambekov, (8-0, 5 KO’s) of Los Angeles and Curtis Millender, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Placentia CA.

The January 27 event, broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, is headlined by the ten-round WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship between Undefeated Rising Star Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11KO’s), of Boyle Heights, CA and Cross-Town Rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs), of Oak Hills, CA.

Stated Tom Loeffler, “Coming off an impressive win against tough veteran Frederic Julan at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 9, Umar Dzambekov is coming right back on January 27. He is in with another tough opponent, undefeated Curtis Millender. Millender is an experienced combat sports fighter and is coming to win this fight; this is a great addition to our first event kicking off the 2024 schedule at the Commerce Casino.”

Trained by Marvin Somodio at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA, the 26-year-old powerhouse Dzambekov starts his 2024 campaign following an exceptionally busy 2023 with six exciting victories. In addition to the eight-round unanimous decision over Julan, Dzambekov also defeated David Zegarra (KO-1), Kwame Ritter (UD-8), Crispulo Javier Andino (KO-3), Nathan Sharp (KO-3) and Anthony Fleming (KO-4).

The upset minded Millender returns to battle following an eight-round decision over hometown favorite Ryan Ford on May 26, 2023 in Alberta, Canada. His other two victories, both knockouts, came in Costa Mesa, CA over Kealil Kanekoa (April 27, 2023) and in his pro debut against John Mercurio (February 17, 2022). He also holds a professional MMA record of 21-9

Additional fights for the January 27th event will be announced shortly.

Advance tickets priced at $250, $150, $100 and $80 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.