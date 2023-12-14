John Laryea signs with Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors

Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has announced today the signing of undefeated featherweight prospect John Laryea, (12-0-1, 10 KOs), from the boxing rich country of Ghana.

Ranked #15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the 23-year-old Laryea has already claimed victory in four bouts scheduled for twelve rounds. Most recently he defended the WBO African Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Gabriel Odoi Laryea (no relation) on October 7, 2023 at the famed Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Additional recent victories for the hard-hitting Laryea include Solomon Martey (TKO-6), George Krampah (KO-2) and Sebastianus Natanael (TKO-4).

Stated Peter Kahn, “As I have said many times before, Ghana has such a rich boxing history not only in Africa, but in the entire world. I am very excited to be working with John Laryea and his team to guide John to the next level towards becoming a world champion.”

In regards to the announcement, John Laryea said, “This news hit me so good and I can’t stop thinking about the day my coach and manager told me about the good news . I am very grateful to my manager Samuel Anim Addo and my coach Carl Lokko for changing my life as a professional boxer. It’s time for me to work harder so that I can become a world champion for Ghana.”

“I am looking forward to working with my team and Peter Kahn as I prepare to fight on the biggest stages in boxing. Still God is my Strength!”

Stated Samuel Anim Addo, “It is great to have Peter Kahn on board as we plan to move to the next level with the right partner of the John Laryea project. I am glad and honored to have Peter on board. I just want John to remember that ‘Everyday is Business’”

Continued Coach Carl Lokko about the partnership, “With the building up of John Laryea to the world stage, having Peter Kahn coming on to join the great team we already have will make us much stronger. With Peter onboard, John will have the opportunities to maximize his talents on the world stage.”

Kahn has a wealth of experience working with fighters from Ghana including the organizing of Emmanuel Tagoe’s fight with boxing superstar Ryan Garcia on April 9, 2022.