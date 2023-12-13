Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls pushed back to March 7

Logistics issues have compelled Eye of the Tiger to postpone its gala initially planned for February 23 at the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville.

While the plans to present a boxing gala in the Centre-du-Québec region, in partnership with Victoriaville’s Tigers, are still in place, the event will be held on a date to be announced later.

The highly anticipated bout between Montreal slugger ranked 1st in the Canadian middleweight category, Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs), and his Ontario rival, #2 Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs), will still take place, now scheduled for March 7 at the Casino de Montreal.

On this date, Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs), Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs), Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs), Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs), Jhon Orobio (5-0, 5 KOs), and Moreno Fendero (2-0, 1 KO) will also be in action as originally planned.

Tickets purchased directly through the TicketAcces platform will be automatically refunded in the coming days.

If ticket holders wish to attend the gala moved to the Casino de Montreal, they will have access to an exclusive pre-sale until Friday, December 14, at 9:00 am, allowing them to select the best seats before they are available to the public.

To benefit from this, please contact EOTTM’s ticketing manager, Maria-Jose Castellon – maria@eottm.com.

Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster network for upcoming Eye of the Tiger events, namely #BeterbievSmith on January 13, 2024, at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, and #BazinyanGodoy on January 25, 2024, at the Casino de Montreal.

The sale of #ButlerRolls now scheduled for March 7, 2024, at the Casino de Montreal will start this Friday, December 14, at 9:00 am on www.ticketmaster.ca.