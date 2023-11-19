Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls tops Victoriaville on Feb 23

On February 23, the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville will pulsate to the beat of the Quebec vs. Ontario rivalry.

Montrealer Steven Butler and Torontonian Steve Rolls face off in the finals of Eye of the Tiger’s first event in the region.

Presented in association with the Tigres de Victoriaville and Di Bella Entertainment, the evening will be broadcast simultaneously on the ESPN+ network and PunchingGrace.com.

“We are very excited to establish ourselves in Victoriaville through this partnership with the Tigres. We’ve made a mark at the Colisée Desjardins with a premiere event worthy of the major leagues! Local-flavored duels often garner great enthusiasm.

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls

“But in this case, with Steven Butler and Steve Rolls, two Canadian boxers of international caliber, we are certain to deliver quite a show,” notes EOTTM president Camille Estephan.

After changing his training regimen, Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) returned to victory in his fight against Ivan Alvarez, stopping him in the 9th round last November 14.

With the help of his new trainer, John Scully, nicknamed “Bang Bang” and currently ranked 1st in the 160 lb category in Canada, Butler aims to continue his progress.

He aims to reclaim the top spot in the middleweight division, starting with the #2 Canadian, Steve Rolls, on February 23:

“I have to be the best version of Bang Bang to emerge victorious in this fight against Rolls. I’m aware of that, and I’ll be ready.

“The changes in my team have already shown results, and in this fight, we’ll witness even more progress in my evolution,” says EOTTM protege Steven Butler.

Toronto’s Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) has a solid track record since his professional debut, having faced some of the biggest names in the division, such as Gennady Golovkin and Edgar Berlanga.

Last September, he lost by unanimous decision in his bout against the powerful southpaw Austin Williams, losing grip of the IBF North American title.

Also, at a turning point in his career, Rolls will undoubtedly give his all against Butler to demonstrate that he still belongs in the division.

Boxing enthusiasts can thus expect an intense match between the two fighters, for whom losing is not an option.

Tickets for the February 23 gala are on sale starting today, November 17, at 9:00 AM on the www.ticketacess.net network.