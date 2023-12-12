Super Middleweight Michael Oliveira to return in 2024

As 2024 approaches, Super Middleweight Michael Oliveira is poised to become a player in the division.

The 33-year-old has a record of 22-2 with 16 knockouts and is ready to show the world that he is the fighter that won his first 16 fights and was looked at as a world title contender.

Oliveira, who now resides in Denver after living in Miami via his native Brazil, will be back in March in a bout weighing 170 lbs and will campaign at 168.

“I am now back with internationally known matchmaker) Jon Beninati and he helped me with coaches and potential sponsors. John has been around a lot of world champions, so I know he can help me. I have been training every day and working on my conditioning and getting my weight down,” said Oliveira.

“I am thinking of two or three fights to get back and then I will look for a significant opportunity.”

Oliveira has been practically inactive over the last decade, but he did not sit idly on the sidelines.

“I had some injuries and took some time to become a Police Officer. I moved to Denver and am a Police officer here.

The former Brazilian soccer player only had two amateur fights, and is now engaged with a son, is not taking a second chance in the squared circle lightly.

“I feel that I was young and did not take advantage of the people that I had around me. I am more mature, and I have developed my man strength. I feel that given the proper opportunity, I will knock it out of the park.