Urvashi Singh and Sarjubala Devi tipped for boxing stardom

There is no easy path to success in boxing and nobody knows this better than Urvashi Singh and Sarjubala Devi.

These two extraordinary women from vastly different backgrounds share a common story of resilience and determination as they navigate their way through the often cutthroat sport of professional boxing.

WIBA super bantamweight world champion Urvashi Singh was born into a middle-class family in Delhi, India.

She was drawn to boxing in her teenage years but her family’s disapproval of the sport made her path to success a difficult one. Undeterred, she trained in secret and continued to improve, eventually winning the national amateur crown.

Her uncompromising efforts were rewarded when she was offered a spot on Team Roshan Sports Promotion. Coach Roshan Nathanial was initially reluctant to have her join his stable, but her skills and persistence won him over in the end and an unbreakable bond was forged.

“DJMC recognised Urvashi’s talent and resolve early on in her career,” says DJMC Boxing chairman Mr. Dunstan Paul Rozairo.

“We have been thrilled to be able to provide Urvashi with the critical support she needs to foster her growth as an athlete, from resources to opportunities and a platform to showcase her skills.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusivity in sports has broken down barriers, empowering Urvashi to become the first Middle East female world champion.”

Rising flyweight star Sarjubala Devi from Manipur, India has a different but no less compelling story. Her childhood was marked by poverty and hunger, enough to break the soul of a lesser person.

But Sarjubala bit down on the mouthpiece and battled through adversity, winning gold at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in 2011, where she was also recognised as the Best Boxer of the tournament.

Sarjubala won sliver at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Jeju City, South Korea in 2014 and went on to represent India at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In 2022, Sarjubala joined forces with DJMC Events Dubai to begin her professional boxing journey.

“DJMC’s support enabled Sarjubala to achieve victories in Dubai and Sri Lanka, overcoming socio-economic challenges,” says Mr Rozairo.

“This partnership contributed not only to her boxing success, but also her overall development.”

Both of these stories reflect DJMC’s commitment to women’s empowerment in sport, fostering an environment where female athletes can thrive.

Mr Rozairo’s vision for supporting these athletes underscores the transformative power of strategic backing and determination in achieving extraordinary athletic feats.

Urvashi’s titles as WIBA world champion, WBC Asia champion and WBC International champion exemplifies the success stories that can emerge from such partnerships. She is the WBC Cares Ambassador of Women Empowerment in India.

Today, Urvashi and Sarjubala stand as inspirational symbols of female empowerment and achievement in the realms of professional boxing.

Urvashi Singh and Sarjubala Devi are both in the final stages of their preparation for their next bouts at the historic Malvern Town Hall in Melbourne, Australia on December 15.

Singh (10-3, 6KOs) will take on Thailand’s Thanchanok Phanan (16-8, 9KOs) in a battle for the WBC International super bantamweight title, while Devi (2-0, 1KO) will feature in a support bout at flyweight against Thai knockout artist Ranee Klinratree (4-2, 2KOs), who is riding a two fight win streak.