Urvashi Singh victorious on Countdown to the Middle East Crown

Australian fight fans were treated to an explosive and entertaining night of fistic fireworks when series six of the Countdown to the Middle East Crown took over the iconic Malvern Town Hall in Malvern, Victoria, on Friday night.

Overwhelming public support saw the arena reach its full capacity, as fans clamored to witness the thrilling matchups.

Spearheaded by DJMC’s visionary Chairman Dunstan Paul Rozairo, this electrifying event transcended the canvas, raising vital funds to protect past boxers injured in the ring and struggling to make ends meet following an auction where the funds will be donated towards this great cause.

The event boasted a well-rounded fight card featuring a diverse range of talented boxers including Indian star Sarjubala Devi (3-0, 1KO). She showed her class once again to outpoint Ranee Klinratree (2-5, 2KOs) of Thailand over four two-minute rounds. It was a flawless performance from Devi, who did not lose a round.

Another highlight of the night was India’s Urvashi Singh (11-3, 6KO’s) comprehensively outclassed tough Thailander Thanchanok Phanan (16-9, 9 KO’s) over 10 two-minute rounds at super bantamweight where Singh emerged victorious.

These stunning performances topped a seven-fight professional card that also featured a WBC Cares exhibition bout.

Popular local welterweight Jason Mallia (7-0, 4KOs) was too strong for battle-tested Fijian Ronald Naidu (12-10-3, 5KOs), who could not answer the bell for the second round of their scheduled six round contest.

Warrnambool’s Jyl Wright (6-1-1, 3KOs) was crowned the Victorian state welterweight champion with a third round TKO of former national champion Kieran Cronin (7-4-1, 3KOs) of Brisbane.

The punching power of Jake Clague (5-0, 4KOs) was again on display as he crushed Masing Warawara (6-4, 1KO) of Vanuatu in the second round of their six round lightweight bout.

Lightweight Jye Lane Taylor 4-2 (2) dismissed the challenge of Avikas Manhana (4-4-1, 4KOs) in four rounds with a TKO victory in their six rounder.

Former Australian junior middleweight champion Victor Nagbe (6-1, 1KO) proved to be too talented for Kittisak Klinson (4-1, 3KOs), giving the Thai puncher his first loss when he knocked him out in the third round of their six round middleweight contest.

The WBC Cares charity showdown brought some razzle-dazzle to the night when boxing dynamo KS Vinod stepped into the ring against undefeated wrestling colossus Shobi Joy.

The night was a resounding success for the promoters and the fans with more events planned for the future.

“The response from the crowd was fantastic and we look forward to returning to Australia soon,” said Mr Rozairo.