Floyd Mayweather vs Spadafora spar claim, $20m offer addressed

Floyd Mayweather is once again in the news following reports of a spar with Paul Spadafora that ended with no fight ever occurring.

An absurd claim that Mayweather turned down a $20 million offer to face Spadafora after they sparred has been roundly dismissed.

The revelation was placed on social media and immediately addressed by Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe.

Floyd’s right-hand man was irked that footage of Mayweather sparring with Spadafora was used as fodder for the rumor.

The clip showed Mayweather trading blows with Spadafora in 1999 when Floyd was around 20-0 and the WBC super featherweight champion.

Floyd Mayweather sparring with Paul Spadafora

Spadafora was undefeated also and in the mid-20s of his professional fight career. He held the IBF lightweight crown. They shared the ring briefly and only one time.

According to Ellerbe, “The Pittsburgh” kid was only a week away from a fight. Spadafora fought four times that year, giving the video a timestamp of the whole year.

In addition, Mayweather can be seen lying down after the round ended, giving anyone ample rhetoric to make assumptions about what went down.

However, one of the men in the room could give context to what happened between Mayweather and Spadafora.

As Floyd was weeks away from his return to action and only dusting off the cobwebs, the fitness levels between the pair were worlds apart, says Ellerbe.

Any notion of Spadaforda getting the best of Mayweather due to skill levels can be taken with a massive dose of salt.

“This generation is the worst with that crap,” blasted Ellerbe. “I used to go to Golden Gloves Gym with Roger [Mayweather] back in early 9os.

“I’ve seen some incredible sh- back then. Nobody said anything. It stayed in the gym. The key is, can you do that under those lights!”

$20 million offer

After watching the video, Ellerbe gave some perspective while blowing any notion of a $20 million offer out of the window.

“Some of you just say anything to get clicks. For starters, ain’t nobody offered Floyd no damn $20m to fight Spaddy.

“Secondly, they sparred once after Floyd’s first day back in the gym after being off for a few months [following a win over Angel Manfredy in September 2000].

“Look at [peep] him laying on the canvas. Get out of here and run that bs on somebody else!

“I was there. Spaddy was fighting the next week [he beat Irwin at Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh]. Nobody ever recorded back in the day unless it was closed training.

“I’ve got some hella stories that will be in my book. I’ve seen it all, trust me.”

In addition, directly firing at the notion of money being laid down for a fight and turned away by Mayweather, Ellerbe stated: “You are lying, one hundred percent!

“Who made the official 20 million offer? What other times did they spar? I have a little time this morning. I’ll wait!”

The post was then deleted.

