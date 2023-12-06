Munguia vs Ryder winner on Jan 27 in the hunt for Canelo

Jaime Munguia and John Ryder will battle for a possible shot at Canelo Alvarez in May when they face off on January 27.

In a fight that could seal his fate to become the next face of Mexican boxing superstardom, the undefeated, former World Champion Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) will battle former Interim World Champion “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the UK in a 12-round super middleweight clash.

The explosive fight night, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Munguia vs Ryder tickets

Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder will go on sale Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. MST and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase, with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

“I am very happy to return to the ring, and I’m excited to be with my people from Phoenix,” said Jaime Munguía. “We know that Ryder is a dangerous rival, but we are prepared for it.

“We have not stopped training and preparing. I am also very happy to have added Freddie Roach and his team to my camp.

“We will give a great night of boxing to everyone watching, and if we overcome this great test, I hope to see you all again in May. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

Jaime Mungía was last seen in June 2023. In a masterful performance, he won the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship against the rugged, former world title contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The win was lauded as a Fight of the Year Candidate. Munguía has held the WBO Super Welterweight title from 2018 to 2019, successfully defending it five times.

Statement

“I’m glad this fight has been made,” said John Ryder. “I’m looking to kick 2024 off with a bang and make a statement come January 27.”

John Ryder displayed his other-worldly toughness when he went the distance with the current, undisputed world champion and boxing star, Canelo Alvarez, last May 2023.

He has dispatched several top contenders, the most notable being Daniel Jacobs in 2022. He is currently ranked the No. 5 super middleweight by Ring Magazine.

The winner could face Canelo in May at a venue in Mexico or Las Vegas.

“Finally, the wait is over,” said Alfie Sharman, VP of DAZN. “This is one of the biggest fights the UK will ever see. We knew how big the fight would be the first time.

“The interest was off the scale – but it feels even bigger this time. DAZN wants to offer our subscribers the biggest and best fights. It certainly ticks those boxes, so tune in live and exclusively on DAZN.”

Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.