Ashley Theophane disappointed with loss of London Gym funding

Former Floyd Mayweather boxer and Londoner Ashley Theophane is fighting back after setting up Treasure Boxing Club.

Coming out of Covid lockdowns, Treasure Boxing Club has run a vital service to over 2000 disadvantaged children, young people, and women across London and in Doncaster since August 2021.

The government announced a further £35.5 million to help Violence Reduction Units across the country tackle serious violence and prevent young people from being drawn into it.

Treasure Boxing Club

Treasure Boxing Club was awarded £50,000 through the Young Ealing Foundation application. This was a lifeline for children, young people, and females in the Southall area.

Young Ealing Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Elly Heaton withdrew the funding from Ashley Theophane’s Treasure Boxing Club two months in.

This is because his staff on the VRU project have day jobs and work on important projects after work, so he could not attend the training [which hasn’t even been organized yet] during the working week.

Treasure Boxing Club is the only boxing club in Southall. It has serviced 500 locals since opening in the area two years ago.

Ashley Theophane

Theophane started the Treasure Boxing Club to help disadvantaged children and young people at risk of being groomed into gangs and to teach girls and women self-defense.

Ashley voiced his disappointment with Elly Heaton’s decision. “What Young Ealing Foundation have done without trying to offer alternative days and times after Ms Heaton said she would.

“They took away six free weekly exercise classes from the most vulnerable in Southall. There is no alternative for them to go to in the local area.

“London, in general, has a huge issue with youth violence. I’m proud of the work Treasure Boxing Club is doing.”

Theophane, who was part of Mayweather‘s team for many years, intends to continue passing on the wisdom gained as a professional in 60 bouts [50-9-1 record].

His excellent work in and outside the sport is a testament to his focus on giving back to the community.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.