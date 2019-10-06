Ashley Theophane amasses amazing 50th career victory in Denmark

Phil Jay

Former Floyd Mayweather fighter Ashley Theophane continued his globetrotting goodbye to the sport by securing a half-century of wins in Denmark.

The 39 year-old ex-British title holder and world championship challenger defeated Ugandan hardman Kassim Ouma at Gilleleje Hallen.

Theophane remains undefeated since 2017 and has now won 50 of his 59 professional bouts.

Beginning his career in 2003, it’s been an eventful decade and a half for ‘Treasure’, who has fought at the world-famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas three times.

Leaving Mayweather Promotions amicably following five years with ‘The Money Team’, the Londoner looks back on his career with pride.

“Sixteen years as a pro boxer! 50 wins across 12 countries. I’ve achieved more than I ever dreamed of,” stated Theophane. “I’ve made some great friends through boxing.

“I’ve experienced things I never imagined I would. I’m thankful to all the opportunities I’ve received across the world. Shoutout to the fans,” he added on social media.

Speaking to World Boxing News in reflection on Sunday, Theophane said: “I’ve spent 22 months on the road. Fighting in nine countries, picking up ten wins in the process.

“To beat Kassim Ouma, a former world champion to reach 50 professional wins was a nice way to achieve it.”







CAREER

Career highs for Theophane were a decision over former world champion DeMarcus Corley in 2008 and a ten-round war with Danny Garcia two years later. That same year, Theophane beat another world title holder in Delvin Rodriguez.

A spell on home soil in the UK followed, which brought Theophane a whisker away from claiming the Lonsdale Belt outright.

Feeling unappreciated by British promoters, Theophane ventured to the United States before embarking on his current world tour.

Who knows where the final destination will be for Theophane, who remains in talks for a potential homecoming before Christmas.

“I’ve had fight offers from Canada (33-1 opponent) and Australia (14-2 opponent) along with two major UK promotions offering a homecoming so there are options.

“I could even go back to Denmark as they’re interested in working together again.

“I’m coming to the end of my career so I’m looking for something meaningful,” the die-hard Spurs fan told WBN.