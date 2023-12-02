Garcia vs Duarte given meaningless WBA 140 belt at 143 pounds

Golden Boy’s Garcia vs Duarte fight will be for a meaningless WBA super lightweight title despite the fighters weighing over 140 pounds on the scales.

Ryan Garcia battles dangerous knockout artist Oscar Duarte. It’s a fight that will now be for the WBA Gold Title.

The WBA’s decision was ridiculed because neither man weighed 140 pounds. Garcia was 143, and Duarte was 142.

WBA Gold Belt for Garcia vs Duarte

By their own rules, neither Garcia nor Duarte should be fighting for a 140 title if they don’t scale the weight.

The belt has no overall worth. However, it will give the victor a higher spot in the rankings.

The event kicks off later today, and a host of talent will emerge.

Garcia vs Duarte undercard

After Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso fell apart due to visa issues, there was a newly promoted co-main event.

WBA Lightweight International Champion Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas, will defend his title against Tijuana, Mexico’s Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Also making his return is Shane Mosley Jr. (20-4, 11 KOs), who will measure up against San Bernardino’s Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Title.

Opening the DAZN card is knockout prospect Darius Fulghum. He will perform in front of his hometown Houston crowd in an eight-round super middleweight fight against Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa. This fight will be for the WBA Super Middleweight Continental Title.

On the preliminary card in a four-round super bantamweight fight, Waianae, Hawaii’s Asa “Ace” Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Dominque Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas.

Former Mexican Olympian and bantamweight prospect Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico, will make his return in a four-round fight against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO).

The undefeated Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California, will participate in a four-round fight against Joseph Johnson (3-1-1, 0 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

Opening fight night with a four-round super lightweight fight, Cape Coral, Florida’s Danilo Diez will make his pro-debut against Jose Valenzuela of Puebla, Mexico (2-10, 1 KO).

TV

The fight night, presented in association with Cancun Boxing, will take place at Toyota Center on Saturday, December 2, in Houston, Texas, and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT. Doors to the Toyota Center open at 5:00 p.m. CT, and the first preliminary fight will start at 5:00 p.m. CT.

