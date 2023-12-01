De La Hoya’s facial expressions go viral as Ryan Garcia goes feral

Oscar De La Hoya was surprised as Ryan Garcia went feral at the press conference for his return against Oscar Duarte.

Garcia responded directly in front of the media without any prior knowledge of De La Hoya, Golden Boy, or Bernard Hopkins. The fighter was angry over comments made by Hopkins in the press.

Ryan Garcia goes feral, and De La Hoya goes viral

However, upon sending World Boxing News press conference details, Golden Boy made zero mention of the incident that has now gone viral.

De La Hoya couldn’t keep it together despite the very public gaze as cameras picked up his reactions to Garcia’s words.

Quotes released in the aftermath did not indicate the apparent problems between Garcia, Hopkins, De La Hoya, and Golden Boy Promotions.

Oscar’s reactions while Ryan Garcia went scorched earth on Golden Boy😭 pic.twitter.com/gzwdlAflUc — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) November 30, 2023

Selected quotes

Selected phrases from the event to promote Garcia vs Duarte made clean-cut reading. The only thing Garcia was allowed to state was that 2023 was an eye-opener for him.

“I put everything into this fight. For the first time in a long time, I’m extremely committed,” said Garcia.

“You know, 2021 was one of the years that broke me. 2022 was a big change for me, and 2023 opened my eyes.

“I’m about to come back for everything. I’m laser-focused. That’s where my confidence comes from.”

A bemused Duarte stated: “First of all, good afternoon, everyone. I’m very happy and very content to be here. I’m enjoying every moment.

“This was a dream, and it is now a reality. And this Saturday, you’ll see my best version. I have a great team, and I’ll be winning this Saturday.”

De La Hoya added: “This fight card is overflowing with top talent we have personally scouted. We have been carefully building to be the next generation of world championship stars. You won’t want to miss this!”

Despite warning Garcia that ‘boxing will call his bluff,’ Hopkins was quoted as saying: “This is the moment, as we close 2023 and move to 2024, for our fighters to prove themselves to become the top dog.

“This is their chance to prove they can one day be the main event.”

Garcia is currently embroiled in the most public promoter spat since Canelo Alvarez did something similar to De La Hoya in 2020. The Mexican superstar eventually left to control his own career.

“King Ry” is tipped to do the same if he can get out of a contract extension signed in 2022. Legal action is ongoing between both sides and could signal a messy parting in 2024.

