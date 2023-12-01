Brickhouse Boxing Club thriving under elite coaches

In a relatively short time, Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles has developed into the epicenter for world champions, past and present.

It’s also becoming synonymous with leading contenders and promising prospects.

Brickhouse Boxing Club – Elite Coaches

Elite coaches such as Julian Chua, Brian Viloria, and Malik Scott have attracted boxers to the 6000-square foot state-of-the-art gym, Los Angeles’ premier facility for boxing and fitness.

The 32-year-old Chua is arguably the fastest rising trainer in boxing, A former National Golden Gloves champion, Chua trained under Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach prior to moving on to Brickhouse Boxing Club.

Chua was a standout amateur boxer in Indiana who captured top honors at the 2013 National PAL Champion.

Chua trains former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs), the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) mandatory challenger in the cruiserweight division; reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight World Champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs), who takes on Devin Haney 30-0, 15 KOs).

He has also trained at Brickhouse Boxing – on December 9 in San Francisco; undefeated WBA super flyweight mandatory challenger John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs), WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Champion Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs), and unbeaten middleweight prospect Jordan Panthen (6-0, 5 KOs), a two-time USA National Golden Gloves Champion.

Viloria, 42, is a four-time, two-division world champion as a flyweight and light flyweight, who had an amazing 230-8 amateur record and represented the United States at the 2000 Olympics in Australia.

Viloria trains reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) and WBO Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuky (15-0, 10 KOs), the former 2016 Kazakhstan Olympian and three-time national champion.

Scott (38-3-1, 13 KOs), 43, has also made a successful transition from boxer to trainer. He fought in the heavyweight division and faced the likes of Luis Ortiz, Tony Thompson, Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora and Vyacheslav Glazkov. Ironically, today he is the head coach for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the WBC Heavyweight World Champion for five years and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, who is rated No. 1 by the WBC and WBA, as well as IBF No. 4 and WBO No. 5.

Scott also works the corners of “Zurdo” and “Scrappy” Ramirez, and the recently crowned WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Champion Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs), ranked No. 14 by the WBA.